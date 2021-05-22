Washington’s famous words discourage party affiliation
In my effort to inform myself of current affairs and political machinations, I am frequently amused by those who assert “if we ignore history, we are bound to repeat it,” or words to that effect. To each of them I suggest that they take the time to read the complete farewell address by President George Washington after he completed his honorable service as our first president and “The Father of Our Country.”
Washington’s address stands today as one of the most profound and forward-looking political dissertations in the history of American literature and commentary. Particularly interesting to me was his views on “Party” politics. In his address he stated: “Without looking forward to an extremity of this kind (which nevertheless ought not to be entirely out of sight), the common and continued mischiefs of the spirit of party are sufficient to make it the interest and duty of a wise people to discourage and restrain it. It serves always to distract the public councils, and enfeebles the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms; kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection. It opens the doors to foreign influence and corruption, which find a facilitated access to the government itself through the channels of party passions. Thus the policy and the will of one country are subjected to the policy and will of another.”
Sounds a lot like what we experience today by the two-party (Republican and Democrat) system. The “It” that Washington alludes to is obviously political parties of their own right. They do NOT have the needs and concerns of the American people. They are concerned only with their petty agendas and the attaining of power over us. Therefore, I urge you to take a stand NOW. Go to your county clerk and change your political affiliation to “INDEPENDENT” and henceforth vote solely for the PERSON, based upon their qualifications for the job they seek, but NEVER the party.
George Washington was — and is — right!
Mark Kennedy
Almo
‘Give us our Paducah Sun back’
I read the letter to the editor from Patty Coakly, and I agree with her!
I get the e-edition and I always looked forward to my Sunday paper, which we no longer have! We also do not get a Monday paper. I don’t really mind that you have added Graves County and Caldwell County, but give us our Paducah Sun back as it was!! I don’t know what has happened to The Paducah Sun, but with all these changes, yet the subscription price is the same!! I am seriously considering canceling my subscription!
Joann Bramlett
Kevil
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.