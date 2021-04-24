Painting pickleball lines on tennis courts ‘breach of faith’
Paducah tennis enthusiasts worked for 15 years to build a bathroom pavilion near the tennis courts at Noble Park. The bathroom was essential to host programming. The city told us we had to raise half of the money; we did, $60,000. The city told the dog park citizens to raise half of their project; they did, $20,000.
I wrote a USTA Facility Grant; USTA said our grant could be as much as $20,000 if we converted one adult court into two youth courts; we did. One hundred donors/citizens gave to this cause, most not tennis players. We had a $5 donation up to a $30,000 donation.
It was a devastating day on April 6th when the USTA-funded youth courts were painted with pickleball lines, especially since the city signed a written contract with USTA that the youth courts would never be altered. Future USTA funds now are not available; I had plans to write a grant for new lighting at Noble Park; I will not.
There are eight pickle courts at Heath, six at WKCTC, 4-6 at Rolling Hills, several at area churches, and now two at Noble Park, which totals more than 20 courts for 150 pickleball players. The 1000 area tennis players have five courts at Noble Park; play at Tilghman and Lone Oak is restricted.
The courts and bathroom were dedicated just last September, and in six months, the youth courts are gone. The alteration/striping of the kids courts for pickleball (or for any other sport) is a breach of faith and integrity by this mayor, commission, and outgoing city manager.
Jane Gamble
Paducah
Applauds ‘conservative’ columnists
After the loss of Thomas Sowell from the editorial page, your paper seemed to drift to the left considerably. Thank you for finding Star Parker and some other “conservative” editorialists that express the views of what I think are a majority of your readers.
Theo Gammel
Benton
Alzheimer’s caregivers need support
Today, more than 11 million American’s provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. In 2020, caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias provided and estimated 15.3 billion hours of informal (that is, unpaid) assistance. This amount of time equals a contribution to the nation valued at $256.7 billion.
Now more than ever, we need aid to support the emotionally, physically, and financially draining role of being a caregiver. Thankfully, the bipartisnan Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Act (S.56/H.R. 1474) would provide much needed relief for our nation’s dementia caregivers. The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act would provide grants to expand training and support services for unpaid caregivers of people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Dementia caregivers often lack the information or resources necessary to manage complex medication regimens. Through this bill, grantees including health centers, senior centers, Area Agencies on Aging, and those in diverse communities would have tools and resources to provide training and support for families and caregivers.
Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in asking our congressman, James Comer, to cosponsor the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act.
Lucas Bremer
Paducah
Jesus is the way to salvation
I read your editorial in the April 3 Paducah Sun concerning Crucifixion reenactments in the Philippines. ln your article you report the people who participate “say they do it for sacrifice, personal penance, good will, and blessings.” You go on to describe Mario, one of that year’s participants. Mario says he is seeking forgiveness for his criminal past and the sins of his youth.
This is not the gospel message. Jesus Christ was crucified instead of us. He took the sins of all of mankind on Himself and paid for them on the cross. He did it so we don’t need to. We need to accept Jesus Christ as Our Lord and Savior and confess our sins, followed by a life of repentance from these sins. Mario and other participants seem to be searching for relief from the burden of guilt and shame that they are carrying for their sins. They are putting themselves through physical pain and stress when all they really need to do is accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior.
Romans 10:9 says, “lf you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. John 1:9 tells us, “lf we confess our sins, He is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.”
I realize that this letter will not be read by anyone in the Philippines, but my hope is that if there are any of the Paducah Sun’s readers who are burdened, as Mario, that they will lay their guilt and shame aside and accept that Jesus, who has already paid the price for their sins, is their Lord and Savior.
Marcie Robinson
Paducah
In praise of Illinois leaders
I would like to take this opportunity to address and access the performances of particular public personalities and officials during this 12-month period of peril and pandemic.
First of all, congratulations to Sen. Dale Fowler and his associates in feeding the hungry with the free groceries that he distributed in our communities.
I also am thankful to Gov. (JB) Pritzker for mobilizing the National Guard to administer the COVID-19 vaccination procedure here in Massac County. The governor is also to be congratulated for signing into law HB 3653, which is the Illinois Criminal Justice Reform Bill. This piece of legislature among other things abolishes pre-trial detention of defendants, which is commonly called Cash Bail. Under the law, a defendant is innocent until proven guilty at trial. Unless the court deems the defendant a flight risk, or a danger to themselves or others, that person is lawfully free. Prior to HB3653, a defendant’s freedom depended on the weight of their wealth, often leaving that person victim to the predatory practices of bail bondsmen, or pay day loan sharks. HB3653 further provides for drug treatment as opposed to pretrial detention of drug addicts.
Finally, I want to salute President Biden for being the first president since Lyndon Johnson to tackle the issue of poverty by the passing of the American Rescue Act. I am amazed, but not amused by the fact that our Congresswoman Mary Miller had the nerve to vote against this bill because she felt it did not address the designed issue of COVID-19. I wonder will she also have the nerve to tell her constituents to return the $1,400 payments to the IRS.
Sincerely,
Rev. Orlando McReynolds, Th.D
Metropolis, Ill.
Day of Remembrance: ‘Never again’
Thursday April 8 marked the Day of Remembrance when the United States commemorates the 6 million Jews who died in the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism. This is a day that all Americans may honor those who lost their lives for being different. We will also think about those we know or have heard about who have been cursed, beaten up, or had property destroyed or taken also just for being different. Sadly, it still happens today in the U.S. and other parts of the world.
Family or friend intervention and community solidarity are needed to stop the senseless bullying, destruction of property and worse yet, deaths associated with hate. Stricter enforcement of laws and educational programming are required to prevent future genocides. Remember: Never Again!
Temple Israel is a reform synagogue that takes great pride in collaborating with other religious organizations in and around Paducah to promote connectedness by educating children and adults, by performing good deeds — mitzvot or conscious acts of empathy and kindness — and through tzedakah or charitable giving.
Temple Israel Board of Trustees
Paducah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.