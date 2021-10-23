Lifelong commitment
The Patriots’ Oath: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Oaths of office are a part of life for those who serve America, civilian leadership as well as those who serve or have served in the uniformed services. The oath for presidents is prescribed in the U.S. Constitution. For Department of Defense soldiers, marines, sailors, and airmen there are oaths for officers and enlisted members.
None of these oaths have a specified end date. My compatriots have never regarded their oath as expired, rather a lifelong commitment. The common words in all of these oaths, from president to the newest recruit are to “protect and defend” the Constitution.
Ora Gene Nettles
LTC Ret. USA
Fulton, Kentucky
About Shively’s training
In order to validate the effectiveness of the training sessions (Paducah Independent School District Superintendent Donald) Shively has taken, perhaps first, we should determine his present racist profile. This base can be determined by doing a background check in interviews with those whom he coached, teachers he worked with, his friends and other leaders in the community.
Then ask Shively what benefits he got from these sessions and how he intended to use them in his life. He can use his Black friends and co-workers for their help with any doubt he may have. This to be his counsel to get the necessary feedback for structural growth.
The school board must select the interviewers and may want a statistical report as well.
William A. Hoffman
Paducah, Kentucky
