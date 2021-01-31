Democrats are like an abusive spouse
In her column published Jan. 19, 2021, Megan McArdle presents an apt comparison of the opposing political parties to “a hopeless marriage between people who have no recourse to divorce.” That general comparison is the only part of her column which bears any resemblance to reality.
For five years before the election, the woke Democrats and their enablers in the media and academia insulted their political opponents, impeached a president based on a falsehood, coddled riotous anarchists, and refused to negotiate on needed legislation. Now that the election is over and they have what they consider to be unopposed power, their express goals are to declare those opponents “domestic terrorists,” institute surveillance and reeducate those opponents, try and convict the former president to prevent him from running again, and hound him, his family, former staff and supporters with “doxxing” and malicious prosecutions to preclude them from supporting themselves and their families. All the while calling for unity.
A more appropriate comparison is the self-absorbed, abusive and cheating spouse who refuses to admit their actions. They are very happy to remain in the relationship because they are confident that the abused spouse has no recourse and no power. When the abused spouse tries to communicate the problems and suggests counseling, the abuser first sweet-talks, then ignores the pleas. If the appeals to reason persist, the abuse increases in retaliation.
In this relationship, the Democrats are the abusive spouse, but the abused spouse is not Donald Trump. President Trump was the attempt to communicate the problem. The abused spouse is the half of the country who voted for him. What will the abusive spouse do now that we are entering the retaliation stage?
Stephen Kepf
Paducah
Americans gaslighted on climate change
On the Jan. 28’s Paducah Sun front page was an AP article titled “We can’t wait any longer” to address climate change.” The public is continually inundated with dire, fatalistic articles along this same vein. There is no scientific support offered for these positions. We are shown computer generated graphs like we saw when COVID hit. When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) was first elected, her chief-of-staff stated that the green new deal is not about the climate, rather it is about changing the world’s economic system. Four years ago, AOC also offered that the world was going to end in 12 years. John Kerry recently stated “We could go to zero (carbon) tomorrow and the problem wouldn’t go away.”
Even the climate deniers agree that the world is warming. One graph UAH Satellite-Based Temperature of the Global Lower Atmosphere (iwantsomeproof.com) shows a warming of .32 degrees C (.58 degrees F) over the last 42 years. This is 1.4 degrees per century. NOAA (Climate Change: Global Temperature | NOAA Climate.gov) states:
“Though warming has not been uniform across the planet, the upward trend in the globally averaged temperature shows that more areas are warming than cooling. According to the NOAA 2019 Global Climate Summary, the combined land and ocean temperature has increased at an average rate of 0.07°C (0.13°F) per decade since 1880; however, the average rate of increase since 1981 (0.18°C / 0.32°F) is more than twice as great.”
We, the American public, are being gaslighted (told something that we know is not true enough times by enough people that we think we may be wrong).
William Clifton
Paducah
