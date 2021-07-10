Bring voter rolls up to date
Thirty-eight of the 120 counties in Kentucky have inaccurate registered voter rolls. Michael Adams, Kentucky secretary of state, is making an effort to clean the voter rolls by removing registered voters who are now dead, or have moved out of Kentucky. Recently, it was reported 230,000 have been removed.
I have formed a group of volunteers to assist Mr. Adams. I met with my Campbell County Clerk, Jim Luerson, and asked for a list of the registered voters in Campbell County to help our volunteers identify names that should be removed.
I have contacted the secretary of state, trying to get some assistance but have yet to hear. Leaving names on the rolls of people who do not vote lends to the fact that someone could cast a mail-in illegal vote. This seems to be why Judicial Watch sued Kentucky to bring the voter rolls up to date.
Campbell County has 1,756 more registered voters on the rolls than there are eligible voters. According to law, the registered voter rolls should be maintained accurate.
As the former judge-executive of Campbell County, I am making an effort to bring our rolls up to date. Any assistance would be welcome.
Judge Lloyd Rogers, Ret., Alexandria
Proposed race legislation ‘concerning’
In response to June 1st pre-filed bills and June 7th second filing targeting discussion of race in schools:
The issues raised by the proposed legislation (BR 60 and BR 69), particularly, that of race are concerning. For many generations, being taught United States history in this commonwealth starts with the arrival of the original settlers, the engagement of the colonists with the native peoples of this soil, and the enslavement of African people. While the Kentucky African American Heritage Commission agrees an individual should not feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress based on one’s race, the absence of a factual, earnest, and contextual history resulting in some of these unintended consequences is exactly what has been occurring for generations. The Kentucky African American Heritage Commission stands to preserve, protect, and celebrate the authentic and true history of people of African descent in this commonwealth in a way that supports inquiry and the free exchange of ideas as well as honors diversity while uniting us all.
Angela Crenshaw Chairwoman,
Kentucky African American Heritage Commission
Tower mural ‘magnificent sight to see’
The new mural that is on the water tower by I-24 is a magnificent sight to see.
White supremacy does exist as indicated by the gigantic battle flag of the Confederate States of America that flies across (from) the water tower.
America First, a slogan used by some people today, was the slogan of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s.
The purpose of the Confederate States of America was to try to keep a state’s right to enslave humans.
Steven D. Gossum
Calvert City
