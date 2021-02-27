Local cooperative efforts help COVID-19 fight
The Purchase Area can take pride in being, at least for the time being, the only Public Health District in Kentucky that has not one, but two, certified COVID-19 vaccination sites. While there are still operational issues to be addressed, as well as the need for additional vaccine doses, this is a significant step in fighting the pandemic.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray, as well as Baptist Health and Mercy Health-Lourdes hospitals, deserve credit for reaching across organizational and political boundaries and bringing together the players necessary to achieve this milestone. Having these sites in place will insure the district can fully utilize additional vaccine doses as they become available.
On a broader note, the exercise demonstrates the benefits that can be achieved from cooperative efforts like this one, and establishes a benchmark for other similar activities in the Purchase Region.
Ken Wheeler
Paducah
‘Party of Trump’ is traitorous
Hypocrite Mitch McConnell as usual says one thing and does another in the second impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump
McConnell said that what Trump did was a disgrace and dereliction of duty but still voted not to convict him when it’s on tape for all to see. If it wasn’t for Trump shouting to those criminals who tried to destroy our Capitol, the insurrection wouldn’t have happened. The blood of at least seven people, three of them Capitol policemen — one by the hands of one of the mob the other two by suicide — are on Trump’s hands. I have never in my long life seen such cowards as the 57 Republicans who voted for Trump, who is a disgrace to the presidency and manhood (who) got away with insurrection of the United States of America for which he should be in prison for life or worse.
How on earth can you people in Kentucky keep voting for a do-nothing but protect tax cuts for the wealthy and who tries to destroy ACA (Obamacare) — which to thousands of you is the only health insurance you’ve ever had — and who will do everything in his power to stop or destroy anything President Biden tries to do to help you.
Today is a sad day for America. The world saw that the party of Trump are traitors to everything this country and our constitution stands for.
Joe E. Burchard
Paducah
Salute to area technical centers
I commend The Paducah Sun and salute the sponsors of the two spotlight awards you present each week for high school students. As a retired educator, I can remember students cut of the same cloth as those who excel academically. Many times I felt these students learned in spite of me. In their comments many say that they had a focus very early on their career. These are very lucky.
Each Friday, I eagerly read the article on the Technical Student of the Week. I find it interesting that many of these students weren’t sure of where their post high school years would lead them. This week, Sam Wortham was offered a job involving electricity. That led to classes at Murray/Calloway County Area Technology Center. He plans on advanced classes at WKCTC and a career as a residential electrician. Many technical students say that technical programs gave them focus for their future.
Before it opened, I was fortunate to get a look at the Innovation Hub at Paducah Tilghman. I think it is the most important educational development in this area of the past 50 years. I have said for many years, we send too many students to college. The technical centers that produce these great students each week should be seriously considered by any student who is unsure of what lies ahead for them after high school. All students should be fully aware of the options offered at the technical centers.
Education is the key to every generation’s success. I’m grateful for great school systems and technical centers that will produce the best in their field, no matter the path they choose.
Jim Toy
Paducah
McCracken fortunate to have Clymer as county attorney
Recently I retired as executive director of the Kentucky County Attorneys’ Association, a position that I was privileged to hold for more than a decade. Prior to assuming that position, I had twice been elected Powell County judge-executive and also served as the executive director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.
During my time in all these posts, I worked with many dedicated men and women serving their communities. I have also witnessed a few who were not well suited for the public trust they possessed. I felt compelled to write this letter to voice my thoughts on Sam Clymer. The residents of McCracken County are fortunate to have a man of his stature serving as county attorney. I know from working with Sam that he has demonstrated his concern for public safety and serving as a firm, fair and even-handed prosecutor.
Sam has been an advocate for the Kentucky County Attorneys Association. His leadership roles have earned him the well-deserved respect of his colleagues. Sam has demonstrated an amazing willingness to provide time, wisdom and leadership on criminal justice, legislative and policy issues. On matters concerning public safety, or providing programs that serve working families, Sam has provided his full support.
When it comes to serving his community and state, Sam is one of the most unselfish and dedicated public officials I know. I have learned he is a man of integrity and my personal respect for him continues to grow. As I leave public service, I want to say it has been an honor to have had this opportunity of working with Sam. I know he will continue to serve admirably and provide strong leadership for the people of McCracken County and entire commonwealth of Kentucky.
Bill Patrick
Lexington
River Discovery Center rises to the challenge
Kentucky Humanities recently partnered with the River Discovery Center to bring the Smithsonian traveling exhibit Crossroads: Change in Rural America to Paducah. When the museum applied in 2018 and was selected to host the exhibit, none of us had heard of COVID-19 and could not have imagined the challenges that lay ahead.
Executive Director Julie Harris and the staff of the River Discover Center, in collaboration with the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau and Paducah Main Street, admirably rose to the challenge! In addition to displaying the national exhibit to allow patrons to view it safely, this dedicated team also displayed a local exhibit featuring Paducah and McCracken County’s history.
I was excited to spend some time touring the exhibit at the River Discovery Center. Through unique video clips, audio files, and interactive features, the Crossroads: Change in Rural America Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit, offered Paducah and the region an opportunity to explore the history and culture of rural communities while challenging us to think about our future.
Kudos to the River Discovery Center for their tireless efforts in less than ideal circumstances to bring exciting opportunities to the Paducah community.
Bobbie Ann Wrinkle
Kentucky Humanities Board Member
