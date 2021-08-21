Collaborations, partnerships lead to Rise & Shine success
Relationships matter. Strong, trusting relationships are the foundation for empowering a community to develop, grow and thrive. On behalf of the entire Paducah Board of Commissioners, I want to thank each person, business and organization that collaborated and contributed to the recent Southside Rise & Shine Neighborhood Spruce Up project.
From the two public meetings held with Southside residents and businesses in March, we learned that beautification is a priority. We then looked to find ways to join together to beautify and celebrate the eight neighborhoods in Paducah’s Southside: Dolly McNutt, Ella Munal, Farley Place, Kolb Park, Littleville, River Park, Uppertown and Walter Jetton.
This summer, one of those Southside neighborhoods was in the spotlight for an entire week. That week included litter collection by volunteers from the Housing Authority of Paducah and Lowe’s, enhanced services from our Public Works Department with dozens of rolls-outs and dumpsters, and a Sunday celebration with ice cream provided by CFSB and friendly faces from organizations including McCracken County Public Library, McCracken County Extension Service, Lotus and Strengthening Families. Thank you to each of the host locations: Grace Baptist Church, Church of the Living God, Ninth Street Church of Christ, Bob’s Drive-In Restaurant and Calvary Baptist Church.
I want to particularly say thanks to the City departments that worked together to organize, communicate and execute a successful plan for Southside Rise & Shine. This was a group effort among several departments including Planning, Public Works, Administration, Police, Fire, Parks & Recreation and Information Technology. It was not an easy task to coordinate eight weeks of community collaboration, but they executed flawlessly! I want to also personally thank Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson, who knocked on doors handing out flyers, contacted churches and spread the message about Rise & Shine.
I’m humbled by the resounding positive feedback from the neighborhoods and citizens throughout the entire Paducah community and recognize that our combined efforts were critical to Rise & Shine’s success. The volunteerism and dedication to this community that I witnessed from so many people embody the spirit of Paducah and enable us to thrive and be the special community that we are.
The City of Paducah looks forward to continuing to engage with Southside neighborhoods to determine a joint vision for community enhancement. We are committed. This is just the beginning.
George Bray, Mayor
Paducah
Clarifying place of ‘theory’ in our world
I very much appreciated the article by James Turner “Murray State Professor discusses CRT.” He covered both sides very well. And James quoted me very well. However, one point that I did not get across that I have since clarified is the place of “theory” in our world. There are many things taught in medical school that undergraduates and school children are not taught. You could say they are not taught the “theory of medicine.” However, I am thrilled to death my doctor learned the “theory of medicine” and applies to my life. The same is true of “Critical Race Theory.” CRT is a theory as complicated as medical theory taught only on the graduate level for analyzing racial issues in society and law.
Yes, this still is systemic racism found by this process. Research shows that black children who are in pain in the hospital are not given the pain management that white children are. “There is still prejudice in many medical schools that Blacks don’t feel pain like whites.” There are many more Blacks in prison than whites by percentage of the population. Whites are now getting rich legally selling marijuana, but Blacks went to jail for selling it back in the day. One need only open one’s eyes to see what is going on around us to know what CRT is discovering by it use. While CRT will never be taught below grad school, what it discovers must be taught if we are to be true to our name “the Great American Experiment.” To me truly great people know where their failings and by doing seeing those they can move to become better and be what God meant them to be.
Bruce Dobyns
Mayfield
Mask mandates work
In August 2020, the COVID-19 positivity rate was 5.62%. Today, the positivity rate is twice as high. Hospitals are full, people are dying and there are those saying mandates take away their rights. The public health code under section 361 of public health gives state and federal government the right to take measures to prevent communicable disease. We’ve had to resort to mandates because the personal human code of ethics, to do the right thing, has been shattered. Ethics is about the choices we make. We constantly face choices that affect the quality of our lives and others. Today these choices are vaccinating and masking for the greater good of all concerned.
The incentives: $100.00 after getting vaccinated and the state million dollar drawing for vaccinated did very little to get jabs into arms. After a certain percentage of Americans had been vaccinated CDC stated that the vaccinated were safe to unmask. Unmasking after vaccination was an incentive for the population to vaccinate, but it backfired. There was an expectation that the unvaccinated would continue to mask. That expectation was called trust. The unvaccinated continued to unmask. Week after week the positivity rate and hospital occupation increased.
The delta variant was spotted June 25. The WHO and CDC suggests the vaccinated wear masks, especially indoors. The delta variant can replicate and mutate at a faster rate, is 50-60% more transmissible and for every one person with delta, seven more persons will be infected. The more variants the more likely that the vaccine that was quickly designed to prevent and eradicate the original disease may not be as effective. Boosters for the immunocompromised have been approved but we have yet to vaccinated the under age 12 group. Therefore we have an obligation as a nation, a country, a state, and a city to honor our neighbor as ourselves and mask up.
Mask mandates are necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They work. When masks were mandated the number of infections dropped, from the variants alpha, beta, gamma to the delta. Mask mandates expired and delta variant spread and there is a new variant, lambda, to contend with. Please do your part — Be a good neighbor — get vaccinated and mask up.
Suzi Renaud
Paducah
Bill Request 60 would ban ‘Huckleberry Finn’
According to Ernest Hemingway, “All modern American literature comes from one book by Mark Twain called ‘Huckleberry Finn.’ ”
Long a stalwart of the American literary canon, Huck Finn epitomizes the American coming-of-age story. Huck learns to think for himself and asserts his personal freedom, shunning his society’s standards on race, religion and violence.
Race, religion and violence. The Kentucky legislature is considering Bill Request 60, which, according to the Aug. 14 Paducah Sun, “would prevent any classroom instruction or discussion related to ‘race, sex and religion’ in public or charter schools.” That would mean no Huck Finn.
The Radical Right Chicken Littles, rabidly resistant to any critical thinking, advocate this broad censorship with their version of “cancel culture.” Political sycophants in Frankfort, eager to please their Radical Right taskmasters, plot to pass the bill.
I have two degrees in English and finished all the coursework for a PhD. I taught English for 40 years, variously at the middle school, high school and college levels. Never once did I hear or use the term “Critical Race Theory.” Yet the Radical Right Chicken Littles believe CRT is causing their sky to fall.
Pay attention, lemmings! While the Radical Right tries to convince you the cultural sky is falling, they are leading you off the educational cliff. And they are taking Huck — and others — with you.
Stephen Rayburn
Benton
