U.S. needs alliance with Russia
America, Europe, and Russia should be CLOSE allies.
There are a number of reasons why such an alliance would help all three. The primary is that the Big 3 would protect their people from China. But there is a POWERful element in America that is opposed to America and Russia being close allies.
Is Western Civilization dying? It seems so. Will China inherit the world? Maybe so, time will tell.
America and Europe NEED Russia. Russia is NOT Europe or America’s enemy. But China is.
May God have mercy on America.
Tom Wilson
Bardwell
‘For the People Act’ not good for Kentucky
S.1, congressional Democrats’ ”For the People Act,” would undo states’ voter identification processes, restrict states’ commonsense voter list maintenance procedures, legalize the noxious practice of ballot harvesting, and otherwise compromise election integrity. It uniquely threatens Kentucky’s elections.
S.1 would invalidate Kentucky House Bill 574, the bipartisan election reform we just enacted. The emergency changes Gov. Andy Beshear and I implemented last year contributed to the biggest voter turnout in Kentucky history, and proved so popular that our General Assembly — in a near-unanimous vote — made most of them permanent.
Bipartisan consensus — which contributes to public confidence in our election system, a prerequisite for voter participation — was only possible because our state could make its own rules. National Democrats want to invalidate this major achievement and rewrite all election laws themselves, leaving no room for states to engage in two-party negotiation and compromise. If you want half our state, and half our country, to believe our election system is rigged, then pass this one-party bill.
Enactment of S.1 would prevent a worthy bipartisan election reform from ever happening again, here or in any other state, and it would overturn what may be the most significant bipartisan achievement Gov. Beshear will ever have.
Michael Adams
Commonwealth of Kentucky
Secretary of State
Frankfort
