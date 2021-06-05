Please remember all who gave the ultimate sacrifice
Editor:
I always read anything concerning military and service. I have always been patriotic and proud of our military and their strength and might ... our military has always stood for America’s strength against those who would take advantage of our beautiful country.
As I read the article “Vietnam vets organization to host annual Memorial Day program,” I was moved and happy to see all veterans honored for their service and sacrifice, however, as I read the conclusion, the Korean War veterans and World War II veterans were included as recognized to be honored ... no mention of the monument across the Plaza, honoring the heroes involved in the War on Terror, Operation Enduring Freedom, Christopher Hefflin, KIA-2004; Iraq — Marine Master Sgt Aaron Torian, KIA Feb. 15, 2014, in Helmand Province.
The monument is not a September 11th monument; the monument is placed to honor “ALL” who served in “Operation Enduring Freedom” in Iraq and in Afghanistan. I ask , regardless of your political affiliation, please remember all who gave their lives for our freedom.
My family will always have an empty seat at the table, no more hugs for me from Aaron ... he can’t see his son graduate next year, walk his daughter down the aisle, or see his youngest hit a home run or score a touchdown!
Please include all memories and monuments in your editorials and coverage, it means so much to “Gold Star” families that we are not forgotten!
Just as the motto that Aaron held true and died for ... ”Semper Fi” (Always Faithful)
Always in my heart — Mom
Etta Smith
Paducah
Print media, hypocrisy not dead
Many readers have lamented over the slow death of what used to be a daily newspaper. We thought perhaps that COVID-19 had something to do with it, but now we learn that Paxton Media has just purchased 47 newspapers in another market. You let your own cat out of the bag with such a gloating announcement! Now that COVID-19 is waning, and your financial health is excellent, why to you continue to publish your “flagship” newspaper only five days per week? It is obvious that print media is not dead and neither is hypocrisy!
Kirk Badger
Draffenville
