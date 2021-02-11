Trump needs to be held accountable
During the eight years I worked for Congressman (Ed) Whitfield, I found the vast majority of the Purchase Area comprised of hard working, kind, God-fearing and living by the Golden Rule folks. This was true of both political parties.
We are now a boiling pot with steam pressure growing to the point of explosion like we saw on January 6th in our nation’s Capitol. I have noticed an increased tendency to play the short game for faster outcomes instead of playing the long game for more stable solutions.
The question of seeking to not hold a president accountable for his actions after he leaves office seems like the short game. If he is not held accountable, you are giving all future presidents a window of months or perhaps years where they can do whatever they want and get to the finish line of January 20th at noon. Not one reader of this has that power. We are all held accountable for our actions every minute of every day.
I concede it would be nice to have that power at times, but life doesn’t work that way and it is not the life lesson we teach our children. Words matter. Hamilton’s Federalist Papers, the Gettysburg address and President Kennedy’s inaugural address were all pivotal moments in this great country’s history. Once before in our history a politician let the people decide someone’s fate. Pontius Pilate left it to the people and they chose to free the “notorious prisoner” Barabbas and crucify Jesus. Instead, a mob chose the one single person whom had never committed a sin and found him worthy of death because they were scared by his perfection.
For me, there is no doubt. Donald J. Trump, who is far from perfect, should be held ACCOUNTABLE for his actions.
David Mast
Paducah
Road to vaccine filled with barriers
Re: COVID vaccination, I registered with the Purchase Health Department. I realized that (if) they called me, I wouldn’t answer because I don’t answer calls from unknown callers. So I added their number to my contacts with a weird ringtone. If they call from a different phone — which they probably would — that won’t work. Oh well.
It turns out that if I end up being assigned to get my vaccine from Mercy Heath (Lourdes Hospital) I have to have a completed Attestation Form when I go to get the vaccine. I tried to download the form to my phone but couldn’t. So I emailed it to myself and saved the attachment. I have no printer, yet have to get the form printed. I asked friends to please do that.
So many barriers for people without internet or resources! What if I didn’t have a smartphone? Before I got mine three months ago (secondhand from a friend) I did internet stuff at the library. They are closed. (McLib is a jewel and I can’t wait till it reopens.)
What if you can’t afford TV? How would you find out ANYTHING about COVID? I guess that it runs $1,400 annually to have phone and TV. A smartphone will cost a couple hundred.
Then there’s the issue of how to sign up for the vaccine. Do you just register with the Purchase Health Department? Or do you also call Kroger, Mercy Health, Western Baptist, or whatever is the vaccination site du jour and register with all of them?
This entire endeavor seems to have been conceived by people who have always had internet, have always had smartphones, have secretaries to do their grunt work, and hate each other.
Lives are at stake. Does anyone remember that?
God help us.
Judy Schwender
Paducah
COVID decisions may be worse than the problem
Each year in the U.S., 38,000 people die due to car accidents and another 4.4 million are injured. But there is a way that we could eliminate 99% of those deaths and injuries. All we would have to do is to lower the maximum speed limit on all roads, highways and interstates to 20 mph. This one action could save 38,000 lives a year.
Then why don’t we do that? Simple — the solution would be more harmful than the problem. Can you image what a 20 mph speed limit would do to the supply chain, work commutes and our communities? It would cripple our economy and completely change our lives. The solution would be worst than the problem.
As absurd as this sounds, aren’t we taking the same approach dealing with COVID? COVID is a terrible virus, that is not in question. However the mortality rate is 1.7% in the United States. That means that 98.3% of us that gets the virus, survive. And the younger you are, your chances of survival increase.
The majority of the cases are no worse than the flu. Yet we are making decisions that the long-term solutions may be worse than the problem. We partially or completely close our schools, robbing our kids of social development and providing them with a watered down virtual education. We close our local businesses and restaurants, many who will never reopen even though the science says they can open safely. We close or limit our churches even though the science says they can open safely. All the while our morality is declining and crimes against each other are climbing.
The virus is a bad thing. I pray that it will be eradicated soon. In the meantime, let’s hold our local, state and national leaders accountable.
Barry Maxwell
Paducah
