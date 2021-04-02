Trump should be held accountable
Trump has to be formally charged and prosecuted for inciting the insurrection of January 6, 2021. He has never been held accountable for his bad behavior, and now is the time has to man up and accept responsibility for his actions.
Sen. McConnell said it plainly that Trump is morally and practically responsible for the insurrection resulting in the death of five people.
Steven D. Gossum
Paducah
What about the trash problem?
I have questions about the proposed entertainment destination program.
Has the Commission driven around Paducah and seen all the litter in the streets?
Are they going to require trash cans on every block for empty beer cans and cups to be thrown in?
Some people do not care where they throw their trash.
Marion Stevens
Paducah
Noble Park beautiful this time of year
My daughter and I were out riding around Paducah on Friday, March 26. She asked me if I wanted to drive through Noble Park. What a blessing it was that we did! Fields of phlox and blooming trees everywhere! They were just beautiful! The abundance of God’s gifts were so vivid it looked like a painting and a sure sign of spring had arrived. It was through God had given us all a lovely bouquet to be enjoyed! I encourage everyone to take a memorable and truly enjoyable drive through the park to enjoy God’s masterpiece.
Another enjoyable experience was to see two precious television commercial that lift your sprit! One, the sweet little girl in the hospital who gets an unexpected and wonderful visitor, the big furry, lovable dog. Both enjoy each other so much! Two: the new mother and baby duo. The precious face of the newborn looking lovingly at his mommy’s face says it all! “Look for the good in all things!”
Elverline Stratton Franklin
Paducah
Awaiting back to normal
For over a year, the entire world has had to endure the restrictions brought about due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2020 can be described as a year lost in in the annals of time. It is a year that will always live in infamy for the entire world.
Each of us suffered in our own way especially those that lost loved ones and/or friends. Even when the sun shining, COVID-19 has surrounded us with a blanket of darkness that we have never experienced before.
We will be anxious to celebrate when the pandemic is over. A mask-burning party will be my celebration, I will be able to see people’s faces, smiles and other facial expressions. I will experience the joy of recognizing someone in public. I will be able to hug others thus removing the paranoia of touching elbows instead of shaking hands and stop being six feet apart from family and friends. All five our senses will be awakened once again.
With more and more people being vaccinated, the celebration is getting closer and closer. I am ready to celebrate, are you?
Mayra Diaz-Ballard
Mayfield
Relief bill serves pork to special interests
After reading a recent letter telling voters to remember that Rand Paul voted against the so-called COVID relief bill, it makes me realize how little people are paying attention to what is going on in Washington. The bill crafted by Nancy and Chuck gave a pittance to the American people while it gave a windfall of pork to those special interests who keep Nancy and Chuck in office. If that bill had been only relief for the American people it would have been 20 pages instead of 600 and I feel confident that Sen. Paul who have voted for it.
David Langston
Paducah
‘Miss a day — Miss a lot’ no longer applies
I would like to echo the sentiments of some of your writers. Join the club Mr. Mayes. When I paid for my paper at the beginning of 2020, I paid for six days a week. When the pandemic hit my paper was reduced to five days a week. When I called and asked if I would get a refund for the one day a week I was not getting, I was told no. And yes, I thought it was a given there would always be a Sunday paper. With no paper two days in a row, I am sure we are missing things we would like to know.
Your slogan “Miss a day — Miss a lot” no longer applies to your paper. You might want to consider a new one that reflects your reduced coverage.
Linda Burnett
Paducah
Public schools deserve support
When I was growing up, school was a haven. I grew up in a working class family, five miles from the nearest grocery store in Carlisle County, a poor county by anyone’s estimation. In the mornings my little brother and I would stand in the dark waiting for that big yellow school bus. We spent an hour each morning going down backroads and country lanes to pick up all the kids living similar lives. Neither my brother nor I ever missed that school bus, because we had nowhere else to go since our parents both worked.
Our school, though small, was filled with truly phenomenal teachers who instilled a lifelong love of learning. Those teachers helped us understand that the one way out of an impoverished existence on a forgotten backroad of Carlisle County was the knowledge we could acquire inside that tiny school. That school received funding from our state that enabled each of us to compete with students at larger schools, and we did just that.
Many of us graduated from that little school and went on to lead lives we never thought possible while bouncing around on the back of that big old bus. One uncle went on to work at the New York Times, another became a CFO, an aunt became a criminal attorney. Other friends and family are bank presidents, teachers, guidance counselors, therapists, business owners. Not one would have had access to private schools even if scholarships had existed for logistical reasons like transportation and just trying to get through the week with enough food.
Our state’s public schools have developed the wonderful people who now pay the taxes that keep our state going. Taking money from public schools in places like Carlisle County will have devastating effects on those who live there, diverting that money instead to a select few who already have the resources to make it. Thanks again for listening, and I appreciate your thoughtful consideration of my own experience and the experiences of so many others like me.
Christa Dubrock
Paducah
City should have kept Tracy
At last Thursday’s (March 11) open town meeting about the Southside, it couldn’t have been clearer that the mayor and the city commissioners had made a huge mistake when they asked for Tammara Tracy’s resignation. Why they asked for her resignation is unknown, but surely not because of her knowledge and passion for city planning and development. Ms. Tracy has a background in formulating data collection that will be essential to making sound decisions for a new Southside plan. After working as the director of planning for 3½ years, she knows Paducah and had already begun some of the housing and commercial inventory that will be necessary to formulate the plan. Now the city will be hiring her replacement who will be starting from scratch.
The mayor ran on a platform of bringing transparency to city government. This is interesting in light that on the very first meeting that the new mayor and commissioners met, they made the decision to stop the process of building a wellness center with no public input and then in executive session directed the city manager to ask for Tammara’s resignation. Even more interesting is that this was before the mayor and the three new commissioners had even met Tammara and had declined two times to hear her overview of the planning department.
Mary Byrne
Paducah
