Writer questions jury orientation safety
I went to jury orientation recently in the McCracken County courthouse. I’d like to share my experience.
I walked in to courtroom and found it was packed like sardines in a can. Elbow to elbow, row to row and lined up around the wall. There were three people right around me hacking and coughing with no mask on. There may have been over 100 people, and maybe a dozen of them wearing masks at a time when both our COVID units are full and they have sick beds in the hall. I left absolutely furious that they require by law that I appear, endangering the lives of me my family including my infant grandchild who we babysit.
I called circuit clerk Kim Channell, who passed the buck to Judge Jones, I think it was. I called his office and expressed my concern, hoping for a callback from the judge. Then called Frankfort and left an angry message for the boss of all the judges in the state, Chief Justice Minton.
I should add, my juror summons was accompanied by another page, “Juror Notice During Covid.” The first line is, “The Kentucky Court of Justice would like to assure you juror safety remains a top priority.”
William Carroll
Paducah
Help with rent arrears is still available
The CDC moratorium on evictions ended July 31, but Team Kentucky has plenty of funding to help landlords and tenants.
Kentucky tenants who are behind on rent and their landlords should apply now to the Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund at teamkyhherf.ky.gov. Even if you are back to work, you may be eligible for help.
The Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund can help with up to 12 months of back rent and three months of future rent. Help with utilities is also available.
Since March, we have disbursed $33 million in assistance to landlords, utility providers, and tenants across Kentucky, and we’ll pay out over $3 million this week alone.
We do not expect to run out of funds, so tenants and landlords should apply today!
Our average assistance is currently $5,200 per renter household, and it is paid directly in a lump sum payment to the landlords. Some landlords have applied for multiple tenants and received more than $60,000 in past and future rent payments.
For more information go to teamkyhherf.ky.gov.
Molly Tate
Kentucky Housing Corporation
Frankfort
Trump doesn’t understand African descendants’ plight
During a period of about 300 years, millions of Africans were forced in chains to come to the American continent.
The descendants of these Africans that are here now could be said to be here against their wills.
Trump tried to pretend that he is a patriot by complaining that some African descendants will kneel during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner.
Kneeling is an act of submission. Why should they bow to Trump’s complaints.
Trump was born with a gold spoon in his mouth, unlike the Africans that were forced to come here.
Trump and his worshipers use the slogan the KKK used in the 1920s, America First.
Steven Gossum
Calvert City
