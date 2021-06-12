Goldberg misses point in column
Jonah Goldberg, in his June 2, 2021, column, “Populism at the root of conspiracy paranoia,” illustrates why the so-called conservative pundits and the Republican Party elites are losing their base of support.
Mr. Goldberg uses the terms “populism” and “nationalism” to insult with the same enthusiasm that liberals throw the terms “Nazi,” “Fascist,” and racist” at conservatives. This elite concern with increasing populism is not new. So-called populism has arisen in the past when government was not addressing the economic or political conditions causing hardship for the people. The result is the people lose trust in their government and want change.
He also mourns the fact that there are now more sources of unfiltered information than there were in the past when the primary news sources were three TV networks and newspapers. The internet and social media have increased the average person’s ability to access or publish information. Anyone with a cellphone can record and post events as they happen. This access has resulted in a lowering of trust in the media. “Fact checkers” attempt to control the information but they cannot control it all. The information consumer decides what is relevant.
The root of Mr. Goldberg’s distress, and that of both conservative and liberal influencers, is the loss of control over the information received by the masses. Rather than address the causes of the mistrust in government and media, these influencers use insults, misinformation and censorship to regain the control, which they lost.
Stephen R. Kepf
Paducah
The birds and the bees
“Sec. 14-4. — Bird sanctuary designated; molesting birds.
“(a) The entire area embraced within the corporate limits of the City shall be, and the same is hereby designated as, a bird sanctuary.
“(b) It shall be unlawful to trap, shoot, hunt, or attempt to shoot or molest in any manner any wild bird or wild fowl or to rob bird nests or wildfowl nests; provided, however, if any species of wild birds or wild fowl are found to be congregating in such numbers in a particular locality that they constitute a nuisance or menace to health or property of the citizens of the City, in the opinion of the State Department of Health, then in such event the wild birds or wild fowl may be destroyed in such numbers and in such manner as is deemed advisable by the health authorities under the supervision of the Chief of Police.”
This is our city ordinance. It claims we are a bird sanctuary. This is good because North America is losing songbird population at an alarming rate. However, domestic cats are allowed to roam and hunt wherever they please. Cats are the most dangerous predators of songbirds. There are many songbirds nesting on our property in the city. We find broken eggs, fluff and feathers regularly.
Please change the ordinance to protect the songbirds from neighboring cats. The owners need to accept responsibility for their domestic cats just like dog owners do. Every animal comes from the wild. That is no excuse for allowing cats to use my property for hunting. It is more than a nuisance. It breaks my heart.
We are also killing butterflies and bees as well as the birds. They have no way of staying away from the chemicals and fertilizers that kill them. We can work with nature to have a healthy ecosystem. There are many friendly products available. The choice to work with nature is never more important. It is these creatures on earth that give us joy and magic.
Please urge our civic leaders to make these changes in our ordinances.
Jo Tilley Dortch
Paducah
Stimulus checks hurt businesses
Open your eyes America! I’m in the hotel business here. We have had more problems keeping help because of stimulus checks. As long as businesses are reopening and Biden keeps wanting to authorize more checks, lots of people won’t go back to work. Why work when you can sit on your butt at home. That will hurt more businesses (in) the long run when they can’t fill positions. I was raised in the military and was in myself. This clown in the White House is wanting to do nothing more than make citizens more dependent on our government. Again, WAKE UP!!!!
John Williamson
Paducah
Congress should update summer meals program
For the 1 in 5 kids who may face hunger today in Kentucky, summer is usually the hungriest time of year. This summer, however, may be a different story because new benefits and temporary nutrition waivers are helping to reach even more kids with the food they need. For example, they allow parents to pick up meals for the week or allow organizations to drop meals off at a child’s home.
In fact, because of these types of flexibilities, summer meals programs in Kentucky served more than 4.7 million more meals to kids in need last year.
But these measures are temporary. It’s time for Congress to update and modernize the summer meals programs by permanently implementing policies that have fed so many kids during the COVID crisis — additional summer grocery benefits and allowing meals to come to kids to help overcome transportation barriers — and making them part of future solutions.
Sens. McConnell and Paul have an opportunity to support proven solutions like a nationwide Summer EBT program and non-congregate meal options through the Child Nutrition Reauthorization process or the American Families Plan proposal. Hungry kids in Kentucky and across the country can’t wait.
Kate McDonald
No Kid Hungry Kentucky Campaign Director, Feeding Kentucky
Frankfort
