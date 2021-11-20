Build Back Better
Pretty soon, Congress is going to vote on president Biden’s American Families Plan (Build Back Better)
This plan will be transformative for rural communities like ours. One of the biggest parts of the plan will allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug costs, which will lower costs for everyone. Do not believe the recent pharmaceutical produced ads that claim you won’t be able to continue your prescribed medications, it’s misinformation.
The plan will help families in our community. It makes the child tax cut expansion permanent; families that opt for it will continue to receive $300 per child per month. It will also help with childcare costs and create universal preschool.
It’ll also make the earned income tax credit expansion permanent, meaning low wage workers in our community will receive a tax cut as well.
The plan also includes infrastructure improvements to our schools, and allows for two years of free community college to everyone — meaning our children can choose to attend West Kentucky Community and Technical College nearby for free before getting a job or transferring to a four-year institution.
These are just a few things this plan will accomplish, putting our community on the path forward. Call U.S. Representative Comer 270-408-1865 to vote yes on this plan to advance our community and not get caught up in partisan misinformation.
Bradford (Brad) Shepley
Paducah
‘Kentucky surely is a heaven on earth’
In the early 1800s, a preacher traveling to Kentucky for the first time described the sight of our rolling hills and bluegrass by writing, “O my dear honeys, heaven is a Kentucky of a place.”
We are lucky to call Kentucky home, and on America Recycles Week, Kentucky’s beverage industry is especially proud of our work to help protect our beautiful state. By making investments to help educate residents and initiate recycling opportunities, our members are committed to making sure bottles don’t end up in Kentucky’s landfills, rivers or lakes.
The Kentucky Beverage Association is always looking for ways to ensure a cleaner Kentucky. By using 100% recyclable materials, our bottles can later be made into new bottles or everyday products. Our members create innovative solutions to help the industry use less plastic, supporting each other and sustainable solutions for Kentucky.
Known around the world for our beautiful horse farms, fabled waterfalls and even our smooth bourbon, Kentucky surely is a heaven on earth. Let’s keep it that way.
Sara Massey,
Executive Director of the Kentucky Beverage Association
Louisville
In humble appreciation
The passing of Mayor Gerry Montgomery is sad news for Paducah, McCracken County and the board and staff, past and present, of Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau. Gerry had a great influence on tourism in Paducah during her terms of service as mayor, city commissioner and Paducah ambassador. I’m proud to have had Gerry as a friend and mentor. Her leadership and my career with Paducah CVB seemed to parallel one another.
Just yesterday, when meeting with the city of Vicksburg during their study tour of Paducah, I spoke of the three-legged stool that forms the basic structure of tourism in our city: Paducah CVB, Paducah Ambassadors and Paducah Hospitality Association. Paducah Ambassadors and PHA both were formed under Gerry’s tenure.
She understood the community support needed to make tourism successful.
We all know the story of Gerry organizing the Paducah Ambassadors, bringing together hundreds of volunteers to support tourism, but she was also influential in bringing together the hotels/motels, restaurants, and attractions to form a professional association of hospitality providers. The organization of these two entities to partner with Convention & Visitors Bureau gave Paducah tourism a strong base from which to grow.
Gerry encouraged investment in downtown and revitalization of the heart of the city. Gerry’s vision, friendship with Meredith and Bill Schroeder, and contacts in Frankfort were instrumental in continually growing the American Quilter’s Society Quilt Show and the building of the National Quilt Museum in downtown Paducah. She had a goal of having a river museum at the Port of Paducah. Her dream came true with the River Discovery Center.
Her personal relationship with the American Queen Steamboat Company management and staff was revered. Gerry was known and admired by all who worked on the river.
Who knew her trip on the maiden voyage of the AQ would mean being stuck in low water at the foot of Broadway for an entire week! Gerry’s heart was always full of her never ending love for Paducah and dreams of possibilities.
Please join me in carrying the vision forward as we strive to grow tourism and the quality of life in Paducah.
In humble appreciation for the life of a civil servant and outstanding citizen.
Sincerely,
Mary Hammond
Executive Director, Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau
