Newspaper has taken a wrong direction
The paper has just about lost my interest. Why? I live in Calvert City, Marshall County. The recent idea of combining newspapers from other areas has taken a wrong direction in my opinion. For those living in Graves County or Caldwell County, the change might be of great interest. I really don’t want to wade through a river of information that is not pertinent to my area.
It may not be of benefit to anyone at the paper to know, but I am considering dropping my subscription because of the format that has been chosen.
Patty Coakley
Calvert City
Police should expand internal affairs division
In the wake of the George Floyd murder trial it’s been asked by our community’s police departments, “What can we do better or different to protect and serve you?”
With that in mind I’d like to openly answer that question, and see what you and the readership think!
In my opinion, our community would be better served with a bolstered and expanded internal affairs division.
I feel like if the police and community at large knew that there was a very real and serious internal affairs unit or division within our police departments here, the sins of high crimes and misdemeanors would be less apt to being committed by police against ordinary citizens.
Accountability begins internally. Police the police so they can police us!
David R. Davidson
Paducah
Vannerson will be missed as humane society leader
Terry Vannerson has recently retired after serving as executive director of the McCracken County Humane Society for many years.
As a former member of the Board of Directors of the Humane Society, I can attest to how fortunate the citizens of our city and county have been to have had Terry at the helm of a very important part of our community’s fabric.
During Terry’s tenure, the Humane Society has achieved many admirable gains.
The building has been greatly expanded and improved.
A full-time veterinarian has been employed to assure that the animals serviced have access to timely evaluation and to receive on-site treatment when required. The vet clinic has been upgraded with state-of-the-art equipment.
Staff incentives have been introduced which have increased the retention of personnel.
New technology has allowed increased office efficiency and communication with the public.
Training has become available for dogs in need of improvement in their behavior.
New kitten and cat housing has been provided.
The Humane Society has entered into a contractual relationship with McCracken County, which has benefited both entities.
These are just a few of the programs and innovations, which have been introduced during Terry’s leadership.
Most are not aware that when Terry first became associated with the Humane Society she worked without income for many months. The only reimbursement she received was the satisfaction from knowing that the animals in her care were being treated with competence and compassion.
Terry will be missed greatly as she enters into a well deserved, next chapter in her life.
I wish Terry best wishes in the future and thank her for a job so very well done!
Rob Robertson, M.D.
Paducah
Help available after trying year
This past year presented so many different challenges and obstacles that tested our strength and resiliency. The global pandemic forced us to cope with situations we never even imagined, and a lot of us struggled with our mental health as a result. The good news is that there are tools and resources available that can support the well-being of individuals and communities.
Now, more than ever, we need to combat the stigma surrounding mental health concerns. That’s why this Mental Health Month, Four Rivers Regional Prevention Center is highlighting #Tools2Thrive — what individuals can do throughout their daily lives to prioritize mental health, build resiliency, and continue to cope with the obstacles of COVID-19.
During the month of May, we are focusing on different topics that can help process the events of the past year and the feelings that surround them, while also building up skills and supports that extend beyond COVID-19.
We know that the past year forced many to accept tough situations that they had little to no control over. If you found that it impacted your mental health, you aren’t alone.
A great starting point for anyone who is ready to start prioritizing their mental health is to take a mental health screening at MHAscreening.org. It’s a quick, free, and confidential way for someone to assess their mental health and begin finding hope and healing.
Ultimately, during this month of May, Four Rivers Regional Prevention Center wants to remind everyone that mental illnesses are real, and recovery is possible. By developing your own #Tools2Thrive, it is possible to find balance between life’s ups and downs and continue to cope with the challenges brought on by the pandemic.
For more information, visit www.mhanational.org/may or contact Rebecca Smith at rssmith@4rbh.org.
Rebecca Smith
Paducah
