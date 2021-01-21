‘Why does Paducah remain stagnant’
Let me be clear right off the bat. This letter is not intended to present an opinion about the formerly proposed aquatic center in Paducah. I recently read where our progressive and forward thinking (tongue planted firmly in cheek) mayor and city commission voted to cancel the project. I also saw where there would be plans to repurpose the land where the proposed center would have been.
It strikes me that many communities in Kentucky have built aquatic centers that bring thousands of visitors for tournaments and hundreds of thousands of dollars spent in the community. Clearly, these communities missed something in their analysis or Paducah just may know more than they know.
It also occurs to many that several well-intentioned citizens of our community had already raised or personally large sums of money to jump start the aquatic center project. I’m sure the city will pay this money back, which only seems fair.
This entire issue, in reality, isn’t about the aquatic center at all. The question that begs to be asked is, why does Paducah remain stagnant, while other cities with far less going for them are booming. For example Hopkinsville and Owensboro. Paducah has four major river that come together in Paducah, a major interstate runs through our town, the is an abundance property ripe for industrial investment and major railroads run into our town. So WHY????
So, we don’t get the aquatic center, but, that’s like a paper cut. The real question is, does Paducah have the forward thinking leadership to economically grow our city in the way the people that live here deserve. Or are satisfied with the status quo because it’s easier.
Jeff Parsley
Paducah
Predictions in a post-coronavirus world
Oftentimes when someone gets hurt, they carry around scars long after the healing has occurred. When our country is finally healed of this coronavirus, we will carry scars that will be with us for several years. So here are my predictions of changes that Covid will cause our country, both good and bad.
• More employers will allow workers to work from home. The concerns of productivity has been replaced by the cost savings of office space. Technology will allow more and more employees to work from home in the future.
• There will be a renewed emphasis in local eateries. That is a good thing but this will lead to several well-known restaurant chains going out of business or move to “drive-thru” only.
• Internet shopping will continue to grow. Brick-and-mortar stores will become pick-up locations in support of internet shopping. The retail landscape will change dramatically.
• Internet worship served a purpose during the lockdown. Now it has become a substitute which contradicts the purpose of corporate worship. Churches will have some big decisions to make concerning internet worship.
• There will be a greater appreciation for essential workers and teachers. Hopefully this will lead to higher pay for these heroes.
• Finally, the ugliest scar will be the lack of trust in our government, both national and local. Along with this is the lack of trust in our election process. This scar will take the longest to heal.
The coronavirus will go away but the changes that will occur because of it will be profound. And some of the scars may be worse than the virus.
Barry Maxwell
Paducah
Operation Christmas Child donors appreciated
Dear Editor,
Despite a global pandemic, residents throughout Western Kentucky Area Team shared the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
At curbside drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child, the generosity of donors across the U.S., resulted in more than
7.8 million shoebox gifts collected in 2020. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2020, the ministry is now sending more than 8.9 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items — volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 186 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
Across the Western Kentucky Area Team, shoebox packers shop for shoebox gift deals year round, and many serve at a deeper level. Information about ways area participants can get involved year round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 615-962-7145.
Although local drop‑off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 15-22, 2021, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
Dana Williams
Operation Christmas Child
