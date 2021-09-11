‘Like a good neighbor’
Editor,
Recently my wife and I took an American Cruise Line tour.
My wife’s luggage was lost by the airline and she was without her luggage for four days.
We were told that the luggage would be shipped to the Paducah Airport. After numerous attempts to get a taxi and Uber, we became distressed at not being able to get to the airport to get the luggage.
To our amazement along came Susan Walden-Denton to our rescue. My friend Eric Smith and I were standing out on shore near our ship trying to figure out what the next step would be to get to the airport. There was a lot of commotion going on shore and Susan Walden-Denton stopped and asked what was going on. My friend Eric Smith told Susan our predicament and she didn’t hesitate to offer to take us to the airport.
She took us to the airport only to find it closed. She took us back to the ship and insisted that her son Mason would come and take us back to the airport when it opened at 9 p.m. Mason came and got us but when we got to the airport the luggage was not on the flight. The luggage finally got back the next day. Susan called to check on us to find that we still didn’t have the luggage. She insisted on coming back to take me back to the airport for the luggage.
Come to find out Susan and her son Mason are State Farm Agents in Paducah. She and Mason are truly good Neighbors.
Thank you Paducah for having such wonderful people.
Frank Williams
‘Young Moderns’
Editor,
I lived in Paducah for nine years as a young adult and was a member of a Homemakers Club. We were all young women so we named our group the “Young Moderns.” It was a wonderful experience for me--a time to share crafts, recipes, stories and to make wonderful friends. I still have the recipe book that was produced by the Extension Service when I was there and I still use recipes from it, although it is falling apart. My favorite is orange pudding, which I have made countless times and which my daughters have made too through the years. I am particularly grateful to the late Extension Agent Juanita Amonett and her daughter who were so supportive and kind to all of us. That was a time when many women did not work outside the home, so it was a great way for us to learn and share our lives with other young women. I am so thankful for the many other “Young Moderns” who made my life fun and interesting at that time! Thanks to you all!
Michelle (Douglas) Clark
Jefferson, Wisconsin
‘Out of the Darkness’
Editor,
Suicide is the second leading cause of death in Kentucky for ages 10-34, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. September is National Suicide Prevention Month and the Four Rivers Regional Prevention Center wants you to know this is a time for each of us to reach out to those around us and take steps to prevent suicide. Suicide is the most preventable cause of death and almost any positive action may save a life. In fact, asking someone directly about their suicidal intent will not put the thought in their head and most will feel relieved for having someone start the conversation. For tips on how to begin, visit https://afsp.org/realconvo.
To spread community awareness and support for suicide loss survivors, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be holding the Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide Paducah Walk from 9 a.m. — noon Saturday, Oct. 2 at WKCTC. Participants can register as an individual or join/create a team by visiting afsp.org/Paducah. All of the proceeds come back to Western Kentucky through resources, education, advocacy, and more.
This past year has been challenging as we have all had to continue adjusting our everyday lives during the pandemic and many have been forced to accept situations they had little to no control over. If you found that it affected your mental health, you are not alone and help is available. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal ideations, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text 741741.
Together, we can help stop suicide.
Cynthia Turner
Paducah, Kentucky
About that flag...
Editor,
The gigantic confederate battle flag that flies across Interstate 24 from the water tower that has the new magnificent mural on it, is like giving everyone driving on the interstate a gigantic middle finger.
AMERICA FIRST was the slogan of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s.
Steven D. Gossum
Calvert City, Kentucky
Be kind to one another
Editor,
I am responding to a recent letter about the “Socialism in America.” Last I checked we were given free will/freedom to choose how and what each individual one of us lives as long as you do no harm to others.
I may not agree with a lot of the ideals being floated around now, however, it is not my place or anyone else’s to decide if it’s ok for abortion. The stats seem extremely high considering women are having fewer babies, according to reliable sources.
Each one of us has to answer for our choices to our maker, meaning your sins are yours, not mine and vice versa. We can offer you counsel to those who chose this route but ultimately they bore the burden for it.
Maybe if others would understand this instead of using it to cast shame on others or beat them over the head with it. Being kind to one another and helping one another goes a long way. Seems like I read about a certain guy, carpenter I believe, walking through the world teaching, helping folks, not belittling them cause he did not agree.
Jim Buzanis
Paducah, Kentucky
