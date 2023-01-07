LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Community support appreciated
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Community support appreciated
As Immediate Past Chairman of Waterways Council, Inc. (WCI), I wish to take this opportunity to publicly thank the city of Paducah for the outpouring of hospitality that was extended to WCI when it held its Board of Directors meeting and Annual Waterways Symposium in our city for the first time, December 7-9, 2022. From the city’s proclamation declaring December 6-9, 2022 “Waterways Week” in Paducah, to Paducah Mayor George Bray’s in-person welcome, to the staff of the Convention Center and 1857 Hotel, where the events and a lovely welcome reception were held, respectively, to the local hotels, dining establishments and retailers, to Seamen’s Church Institute’s (SCI) hosting of events at its Water Street facility, to The Paducah Sun and WPSD-TV for the pre-event promotion and on-site coverage, and to all of you who participated in the events — THANK YOU!
The attendance at WCI’s symposium in Paducah was record-setting, same for SCI’s River Bell Awards luncheon that took place that week in conjunction with the symposium. Combined, there were close to 800 people that attended these events and the feedback from guests decidedly very positive. All of us involved in the inland marine industry that call Paducah, McCracken County and the surrounding area home were proud to have river industry professionals and other guests from all over the country experience our wonderful community. Paducah is known as the epicenter of the inland marine industry and it was underscored in December by the tremendous support shown to WCI. Previous host cities for WCI’s Annual Symposium have included New Orleans, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Memphis, Pittsburgh, just to name a few. Paducah stepped up and put its best foot forward, and it is my hope that such a successful event will facilitate more opportunities for Paducah to play host city in years to come.
As we enter a new year, Paducah should be proud of its river heritage and its continued steadfast support of the inland waterways and the people who make this stellar industry such an important part of the transportation supply chain and the Kentucky and U.S. economies. This support does not go unnoticed, and again, thank you for all of the effort to make our industry events successful. Job well done!
Matt Ricketts
President and CEO,
Crounse Corporation
Paducah
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.