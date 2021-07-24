Parker misses mark on vaccine, parental rights
Kathleen Parker, in her July 20, 2021, column, “When we run off our health experts, we get what we deserve,” uses extreme rhetoric to label as kooks reasonable people with questions about a new medicine being administered to their minor children without their consent. The only terms she failed to use were conspiracy theorists and tin-foil hat wearers.
Ms. Parker states the vaccine is effective. If the vaccine is effective, why are there multiple reports of the vaccinated contracting the disease? Why are the “experts” saying both the vaccinated and unvaccinated need to wear masks?
She says she believes parental rights are sacred, except in this case. While Tennessee has a Mature Minor Doctrine to allow some minors to obtain health services without parental permission, Ms. Parker portrays parents’ understandable reaction to their children being targeted for vaccination and the political response as being without logic, anti science, and disbelieving the CDC data.
This is the data straight from the CDC website. The vaccines are not approved by the FDA. They have Emergency Use Authorization only. Total number of cases since January 2020, nearly 34 million, with 606,000 deaths, for a death rate of 1.7%. The peak for new infections was Jan. 8, 2020, with 312,000 reported. The last report was July 18, 2021, with 7,126 newly infected. In a nation of more than 350 million.
Our “health experts” and authorities shut down the economy and our schools for more than a year, causing massive unemployment, economic disruption, and emotional hardship, and now recommend children as young as 2 must wear masks. All for a disease which infected less than 10% of the population and a death rate among those infected of less than 2%. Who is acting without logic?
Stephen R. Kepf
Paducah
