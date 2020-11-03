‘Let ye who is without sin ...’
I worked for Donald Shively for several years at Ballard Memorial High School teaching chemistry and physics. In all those years, Shively conducted himself in a very professional manner. He didn’t see black students and white students, he just saw students. His objective was to give the students the best educational opportunity possible, and he worked very hard to that end.
Unlike a certain Virginia governor who tried to wiggle out of his blackface escapade, Shively, himself, reported to the school board that he had appeared in blackface in 2002. The school board, including its black member, determined that no further action need be taken. The event happened almost 19 years ago. Most of the current student body had not even been born.
As Christ said as he offered the mob a stone, “Let ye who is without sin cast the first stone.” We all have done things that we regret. I certainly have. I see no reason for Shively to resign.
Jim Kallaher
Paducah
