Paxton Park crew a comfort to parents
My son graduates this year from McCracken County and like many other parents, I’m looking around wondering where the time has gone and recalling many of the memories from his high school days. Some of the fondest begin with Danny, “Ms. Pat” and Paxton Park golf course, which is the home course for the McCracken County golf team.
My son played for McCracken beginning his seventh grade year so he spent six seasons of practice, practice rounds and tournaments here, in many cases just he and his teammates. As parents, we always felt confidant they were being watched over and enjoying their time. Bad weather hits, you’d get a call or a text “they’re OK, we have them downstairs, we’ll send them back out once the weather passes.” If you’re running late picking up as darkness approaches, you call and you get “take your time, he’s in here with me.” From a parent’s standpoint, it would be hard to overstate what this means.
So, my wife and I would like to say thank you to Paxton Park, Danny and Ms. Pat for everything. The hard work, the smiles, the good attitudes and I’m sure long hours, it hasn’t ... gone unnoticed.
Golf is a game of life lessons and from what I’ve seen there’s no better place to learn those than at Paxton Park.
Once again, thanks Danny and Ms. Pat and the entire crew at Paxton Park. You’re the best!
John Rikel
Paducah
‘Sport facilities should not be a zero-sum game’
I read with great sympathy Jane Gamble’s letter of April 24 regarding the painting of pickleball lines on youth tennis courts that had been funded in part by the USTA. This action not only rendered the courts unsuitable for USTA regulation play, it made the whole facility ineligible for future USTA grant money.
This incident reminds me of one from my own sporting past. I grew up playing handball in the city because we had no money for racquet sports and besides; there was a handball court at the local public park so you naturally would not show up with a racquet even if you had one. Along came a group that wanted to erect racquetball and squash courts in the same space. This was before “gentrification” was a commonly recognized term, but looking back I see that’s what it was.
Or I should say that’s what it would have been. Handball is a blue-collar sport, played mostly by men. Tough men. The fancy folks held an organizational meeting to discuss plans for their nice racquet sports facility. Boy were they surprised when my dad and the other handball-playing men from the neighborhood showed up. They brought us kids, too. Our job was to hog the refreshments, which we would have done anyway, but we were not expected to take part in any rough stuff. I was caught up in the drinks and snacks and I honestly don’t know what went on at the front of the room, except there was shouting and maybe a little shoving. End result: the handball courts were not touched. Which is fair, right? Sport facilities should not be a zero-sum game.
I hope the pickleball and tennis crowds can find a peaceful way through their issues.
Christopher Jones
Paducah
Why can’t pickleball, tennis co-exist?
“Let’s talk pickleball!”
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, and it is growing fast locally. A recent letter to the Sun drew welcome attention to the lack of dedicated pickleball courts in our community. A pickleball court is similar to a tennis court, but only about a third as large.
Currently there are no permanent single-use pickleball courts available locally to the general public. Pickleball players in the area have resorted to taping temporary lines on some often vacant tennis courts. Thanks to the cooperation we have received from both WKCTC and the Heath Community Center, we have been permitted to tape pickleball court dimensions on two of their outdoor tennis courts. The taped lines are of course susceptible to the weather and temporary, and we also need to assemble and take down temporary nets each time we play.
We are also grateful to the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department for seeing the benefits of converting the two youth tennis courts at Noble Park into dual-purpose courts. The youth court dimensions are still present and are more prominent than the new pickleball lines, leaving these two courts available to young tennis players also. We see no reason why pickleball and tennis can’t coexist as many tennis players also play pickleball.
We are also eager to work with officials of Paducah and McCracken County to respond to the need for additional playing venues. We are hopeful that officials will consider building permanent courts at Noble Park or the new Sports Complex at Bluegrass Downs. New players are joining us constantly and we want to be able to accommodate this amazing growth.
Pickleball is a very social game and is geared toward all ages and skill levels. It’s great fun and good exercise.
Nancy Sutton
Paducah
Something needs to be done about gun violence
How many of these horrific shootings must we endure before our “do nothing” congressional leaders in Washington do something, anything. And I don’t want to hear this Second Amendment crap about taking away all guns. As a vet, U.S. Army MP, and former hunter, I am not saying competent law abiding citizens can’t have/own guns. But this latest shooting in Indianapolis, the mother went to the authorities on the shooter; they took away his gun yet somehow he was allowed to buy more shortly after even though he was mentally unstable. Why is there not some kind of computer warning saying, “Hey this person has mental issues, maybe owning a firearm is not a good idea.” Now I realize he could go to an individual and by a black market weapon. How many have to die before it’s enough? 50? 100?
We are supposed to be the “beacon to the world” and we can’t kill each other fast enough, everyday, another school or workplace shot up. I do not understand this especially after all the deaths of 2020. We should be bonding together helping one another, not shoot out after shoot out.
WHEN DOES THIS END?
Jim Buzanis
Paducah
Not everyone is Wa conservative
Thank you for printing Mona Charen’s article, “COVID-19’s sliver lining” on your editorial page. It was relief from the articles of Star Parker, Jim (All Wet) Waters, and those other conservative columnists whose only purpose is to criticize all Democratic programs and policies. Not all of us are conservatives but we read and subscribe just as they do.
Democracy can’t exist on “my way or the highway” mentality.
Roy McCoy
Paducah
