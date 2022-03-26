Support for Shively
I support Donald Shively as superintendent of Paducah City Schools. He demonstrates wisdom, innovation, respect, and passion. Let’s remember Sartre’s wisdom: “Every word has consequences. Every silence too.”
Jane Gamble
Paducah
Thank you bikers
The Department for Community Based Services/Protection & Permanency would like to thank the area motorcyclists for another incredible Toy Run. They provided a truckload of bicycles plus an unbelievable number of toys for children and teens. The total amount of money given was $36,800. That exceeds all other years.
This money was used for children and teens in foster care in nine western Kentucky counties. The children received toys and teens were given a check. Money left will go to help other children and for summer activities. We are so thankful to all the bikers who participated in this year’s run. A special thanks to businesses and volunteers who also contributed and made this so successful. A big shout out to all!
Thank you, media, for interviews and announcements on the event. In addition, we appreciate Beacon Dragway for letting us use their awesome facility and for all the volunteers who helped with the meal. You are the best!
This marks the 38th Toy Run. Little did we know when we started this that it would become a yearly event. We owe much of this success to Wildman (Donnie) and Ann Allbritten who are no longer with us. Their vision of showing children that others really care for them remains the focus of the local Bikers still today. So, let us get ready for another great year!
Sandra Lynn
West Paducah
Innovation Hub win-win
I wish to extend congratulations to Dr. Donald Shively for his vision, knowledge and leadership culminating in the Paducah Innovation Hub. I just had the pleasure of touring this state-of-the-art facility and learned of the numerous career opportunities offered to high school students in Paducah, McCracken County, Graves County, Livingston County, private and home school students. Our students have access to a first class education.
Dr. Shively wrote his doctoral dissertation, P-20 in Small Towns and Rural Kentucky, researching the topic of how to keep local students in their hometown to develop a small town economy. Paducah is the direct beneficiary of his vision and knowledge as evidenced by the opening of the Innovation Hub which provides experiences in technology, trades, healthcare, river industry and numerous other disciplines. Students graduate and move directly into career positions offered by local companies paying excellent starting salaries. Many of these students have the opportunity to further their knowledge and gain additional career designations at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. Collaboration with state agencies, national, state and local businesses, as well as numerous grant opportunities have resulted in revenue generated which helps pay the costs thereby offsetting additional taxes normally required to support such a program. Residents use the programs and pay a reduced fee for the services. Our local economy benefits at each step.
I encourage everyone to learn about this amazing facility. The Innovation Hub is a huge win-win for students, parents and residents of Paducah and surrounding counties. Thank you Dr. Shively.
Sandra Swann
Paducah
Freedom not partisan
Editor: The current events in Ukraine are horrendous. Most Americans have come to take our freedoms for granted. Suddenly cries that our government is dictatorial because it asks that we wear a mask or get a vaccination sound silly. Real dictators send tanks into the streets of democracies, bomb hospitals and shoot innocents.
The American experiment in democratic government is fragile and requires sacrifice and rededication from every generation. Freedom is not free. It is earned and preserved and nurtured and occasionally, it is to die for. All these lessons were once taught in school, but sadly, no more.
My Republican father gladly served during World War II as I, his Democratic son, served in Southeast Asia. We were not heroes but protectors of democracy. The struggle of Ukraine is our history lesson in real time. Long live a free Ukraine. Freedom is not a partisan issue.
Michael R. Murphy
Paducah
