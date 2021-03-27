Knights of Columbus offers thanks
The St. John Knights of Columbus extends a special thanks to all who supported our Lenten fish fries in 2021.
The last year has been trying for all but a huge thank you to all for making our drive-thru carry out catfish dinners successful. We use the income generated from this and other fundraisers to support numerous charities in our local community. Up to date, over the past 29 years, we have donated over $1,100,000 back to our community.
We thank our St. John Knights of Columbus volunteers for the dedication of their time and talent to help make this fundraiser successful. They are responsible for preparing our delicious northern beans, baked potatoes, scrumptious catfish fillets and our better than others and as good as Mother’s tasty hushpuppies. Our volunteers’ hard work combined with the support of our community has again given us the ability to help our greater community. Thanks for your support and we will see you in the fall at our Fall Fish Frys!
Happy Easter!!
St. John Knights
of Columbus
Paul Roof
Paducah
Good Samaritans are still around
On my way to town today (March 23), I notice my Jeep was making a strange noise and vibrating quite a bit. I drove cautiously and managed to get my errands completed. On the way home, I decided not go on I-69 and so glad I made that wise decision. Heading north on Highway 131, my vehicle started making a very loud noise just past I-69. As I slowed down trying to pull into a driveway, I noticed my left rear tire had fallen off my Jeep and rolled into the gutter!
I quickly called my husband, but only having one vehicle, he would have to find someone that would bring him to where my car was.
In the interim, four good Samaritans showed up to help. Thanks to Beverly, a good neighbor who stopped by and went to get my husband. Thanks to the man who had a big jack to lift the rear end of the vehicle. Thanks to the man from Tennessee who actually put the wheel temporarily back on the vehicle. Thanks to my other good neighbor, Pauline, for taking me to Enterprise in Mayfield to rent a vehicle. (I did not succeed in getting a rental, but that is a story for another time.)
Never give up on finding good Samaritans for they are all around to help when you least expect them to!
Mayra Diaz-Ballard
Mayfield
Thank you to legislators for helping families
“How many of your foster children want to go home?” I remember asking a group of foster parents. One foster mother raised her hand and said, “110%.”
Every foster child wants to be with their family, and now, thanks to the bold leadership of our Kentucky state legislators, more Kentucky children can remain with their families and avoid the trauma of being removed and placed into foster care.
Kentucky’s General Assembly made a prudent investment in children and families by allocating $20 million dollars to keep Kentucky families together, safe and supported.
In 2019, providers of family prevention services successfully kept children at-risk of out-of-home placements in their homes and with their families 96% of the time. In addition, the families demonstrated improved parental skills and greater capacity to provide for their children’s needs. Family prevention services are effective, and they are a huge cost savings! Currently, Kentucky spends about $50,000 per child on out-of-home care expenses, whereas family prevention services only cost about $6,000 per child.
It works for Kentucky’s children and it saves the state’s taxpayer money.
Marie Liles Bates, a mother struggling with addiction and on the brink of losing custody of her children said, “If it weren’t for the staff at Ramey-Estep, I would have lost my marriage, children and possibly my life. They worked with my family and today my children are happy, healthy and healing.”
Marie is working as a Senior Peer Support Specialist at Ramey-Estep in Ashland, Kentucky, helping other families facing similar disparaging challenges overcome their struggles. Marie and her family are the epitome of success. Now, thanks to our state legislators, many more families can succeed as well. Please join me in thanking our state legislators for investing in Kentucky’s children and families! It’s a true win, win!!
Michelle Sanborn
Frankfort
Bring back Sunday Sun
Please bring back the Sunday edition of The Paducah Sun!
Change is good, but sometimes it is not what you expect. A few weeks ago, The Paducah Sun announced there would be a change on the days it would be published. I was exited about it, and I sent an email to John Mangalonzo (editor) that it would be a pleasant change.
However, after several weeks, I have come to realize that I really miss reading the Sunday morning edition.
We are all creatures of habit, and although change is good, it is not always accepted with open arms. I am sure there are many other readers that feel as I do. I hope the Sunday edition comes back into our homes. The readers will accept it back with open eyes, myself included!
Mayra Ballard
Mayfield
Temple Israel supports Heartland Equality
The congregants of Temple Israel in Paducah stand behind Heartland Equality, the LGBTQIA+ center that recently had a window broken (Paducah Sun, March 17). The police are investigating the cause of the damage which has been reported as criminal mischief. Dustin Havens, director of operations, wants to raise awareness if in fact this act was carried out by an individual or group motivated by hate. We support Mr. Havens in his desire to rally the community stating: “Let’s stop the hate because love wins always and let’s build this community to be accepting of all for future generations.” We hear you Mr. Havens and we are here for you.
Hineni (I am here!) is a profound Hebrew expression that conveys the moment of response to a situation, to the cry of another person, forming a bond or relationship that may lead to redemption or resolution.
Judaism acknowledges the inherent value and equality of human life. We are all equal in the eyes of God. The U.S. Declaration of Independence states that “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men (which we interpret as all people) are created equal …” Are these idealistic platitudes or aspirational goals?
We must remain optimistic that most people are good and prefer to follow a path of tolerance, respect, and acceptance rather than discrimination, rejection, and hate. Diversity is the spice of life that should be celebrated, not feared or shunned. Unite a collection of diverse minorities and you have a cohesive majority — a beautiful patchwork quilt so fitting for our fine city.
Our differences make us unique — age, gender, race, place of origin, religion, political party, even illness or impairment. Value your uniqueness and evaluate what makes others special. Love yourself as well as your neighbor.
Temple Israel
Board of Trustees
Paducah
Support Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act
Today, more than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Now more than ever, we need aid to support the emotionally, physically and financially draining role of being a caregiver. Thankfully, the bipartisan Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act (S.56/H.R. 1474) would provide much needed relief for our nation’s dementia caregivers. As a long distance caregiver, I understand firsthand the impact this disease has on families across America.
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act would provide grants to expand training and support services for unpaid caregivers of people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Through this bill, grantees including community health centers, senior centers, Area Agencies on Aging, and more, would reach diverse communities to provide this training and support for families and caregivers.
Today, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s — a number expected to double by 2050, including over 75,000 here in Kentucky. In 2020, caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias provide an estimated 15.3 BILLION hours of informal (unpaid) assistance, a contribution to the nation valued at $256.7 billion.
Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in asking our Congressman James Comer to cosponsor the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act. For more information go to alz.org.
Kimberly Fondaw
Alzheimer’s Ambassador
1st District
Grand Rivers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.