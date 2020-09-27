Silence from McConnell, Paul and Comer pushed veteran to supporting McGrath
As a retired veteran of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, I was understandably upset to hear that President Trump considers veterans and active duty service members “losers and suckers,” with “nothing in it for them.” I expected to hear our representatives to Congress say something about these statements.
After hearing nothing, I emailed Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul and Representative James Comer, stating that I felt their silence on the subject meant they were in agreement and they too felt the same as our
president.
As of Sept. 21, I had heard nothing from any of them.
Well, guess who just lost my vote? I urge all of my fellow veterans to do the same.
This election, please vote for Amy McGrath, a veteran.
JoLynn Phillips
Kuttawa
Laws are ineffective without common sense and morality
In his column published Sept. 13, “Masks, laws and six criteria for moral conduct,” Dick Usher gave an example of his friend receiving a parking ticket because the police officer insisted on strict adherence to the law. Mr. Usher seems to believe we need laws to regulate people’s conduct during this COVID-19 crisis, and there should be “consequences for noncompliance.” What kind of laws and what consequences?
Would he arrest and jail someone for not wearing a mask in public? Would he mandate administering a new and unproven vaccine to everyone? Would he fire an employee for refusing the vaccine? Would he revoke a business license or shut off water and electricity for not following “social distance” regulations? Laws are not always right, just or enforced equally. Slavery was once the law. Cocaine and opium were once legal. Women voting and interracial marriage were once against the law. The law is subject to change. Enforcement, as we have seen recently in Oregon, can be subject to the decisions of politicians with dishonorable motives. The law is certainly not always moral.
The purpose of the law should not be to restrict individual conduct for the good of the whole. The purpose of the law is to provide equal justice and protect individual rights when they are violated by criminals or by a tyranny of the majority. When these goals are achieved, the good of the whole is the result. Requiring strict adherence to the letter of the law, as in Mr. Usher’s example, is only necessary when common sense and morality are not present.
Stephen R. Kepf
Paducah
