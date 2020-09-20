EDITOR:
Kentucky is one of the most beautiful states in our country. Kentucky folks are warm, friendly and industrious.
Our U.S. Senator is Mitch McConnell, having served for 36 years. He is the leader of the Senate. Since he has held this position, here are some of the results of his promises:
Save the coal mining industry. By the labor of our coal miners, America has grown to be an international power, richer than any other nation in history. Now they have few jobs.
The plant that produced the fuel for the nuclear power industry has moved to another state. The Ingersol Rand plant closed, General Tire plant closed, Goodyear Tire plant closed, Briggs Motor plant closed. Now, we wait for Mitch McConnel's agenda and promises for Kentucky to be achieved in the next six years. And we hope he will stop the junky ads accusing opponent Amy McGrath of all the problems facing our country while he sat in power to solve these very problems.
Come on, Mitch, give us the positive ideas and plans you have for the economic growth of Kentucky. Punch it up a notch. Get us going and growing again. We are spending too much time debating politics rather than implementing action plans; plans are needed to get things done to create jobs and to give us a future. Please give us your six-year forecast for your action plans.
William A. Hoffman
Paducah
