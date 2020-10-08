EDITOR:
When the current president was sworn in, Republicans held the House, Senate and presidency. We now face the very real possibility that all will be held by its opposition party after Nov. 3.
The country spoke in 2018 when the House, the very body which represents Americans at the most local level of the federal government, flipped and we inherited the old ideas/blood in Nancy Pelosi. If polling is correct as I type this on Wednesday, we now face the very real potential that Republicans will lose the Senate.
For all those out there who are concerned about a Biden presidency, if his party controls the House, Senate and presidency, your fears may very well come to roost. I suggest all energy/resources each of you want to spend on the remaining days of this election be spent on keeping Mitch McConnell as majority leader.
But, it goes much farther. Texas, Arizona, Maine, Colorado, Iowa and Montana are all held by Republicans and each are in play. That is with a political landscape that seems to shift by the day/hour/minute. I urge each of you who care about the checks and balance political system of government, framed by our founders, to spend your remaining efforts keeping Mitch McConnell as majority leader by doing what you can to help in these other battleground states.
David Mast
Paducah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.