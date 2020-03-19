EDITOR:
I have so much to say about COVID-19 and only 300 words to say it. Do I start with the mixed messages coming from the Trump administration? No. Do I start with the masses storming the grocery stores and purchasing literally everything they need and everything they don’t need? No.
Let me start with the lack of information I’ve heard from our own local government in preparing for what is surely going to encroach upon our community — COVID -19. Hearing the projected numbers of two million people or more being affected by this virus is almost unimaginable. It will and is impacting all of us in one form or another.
Kids are home from school, we are working from home, we are (at least some of us) practicing social distancing. We are practicing proper hand washing, staying out of crowds, etc. I want to believe most of us are doing everything we can to protect ourselves, which in turn protects those around us. The area we live in does not have Press-N-Seal stretched around it to keep out the virus.
I want to hear from our local and state governments. I want to hear from our mayor. I have yet to hear the number of ICU beds available in our area. Is there a plan to procure more beds? I have yet to hear if there is action being taken to procure temporary health care facilities. I have yet to hear a plan.
I will be the first to say I’m sorry if the “plan” has been shared with the local citizens and I missed it. If there is a plan, please share it with the citizens of this community.
Lenetta Carter
Paducah
