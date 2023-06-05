Over the last several years, Kentucky has experienced several catastrophic disasters affecting thousands of individuals and families across the commonwealth. Unfortunately, following a disaster, the process of applying for relief can be burdensome and time-consuming for disaster survivors.
I have heard countless stories from people across the Kentucky that have experienced challenges in applying for and receiving critical funds and relief. While I remain inspired by and grateful for the acts of service and help from community members to assist and volunteer, the federal government’s all too familiar propensity for burdensome bureaucracy should not be an impediment to quick and efficient aid. We must improve the process to get people the help they need to recover as soon as possible.
Ask any Kentuckian who experienced the tornados in Western Kentucky in 2021 or flooding in Eastern Kentucky last year, and they will tell you just how confusing the process is. My staff and I were on the ground providing assistance in the wake of these disasters, and I can assure you, in the aftermath of a disaster and recovery process, bureaucratic red tape and delays are the last thing survivors need, especially at such a vulnerable time in their lives.
When severe tornados hit Western Kentucky last year, one Kentuckian was frustrated to learn FEMA had denied their request to assist with home repair totaling $37,900. FEMA’s rejection was only due to a delayed state residency status update due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With our help, this Kentuckian finally received the full aid required weeks later. But it shouldn’t have to take that long.
Under the current system, those seeking relief must navigate a maze of different agencies and programs, each with its own set of requirements and application steps, which can take weeks or months to complete. Especially for our rural communities, these processes can be near impossible to complete and can be difficult to access. That’s why I have prioritized streamlining the process and making it easier for Kentuckians to get the help they need. To help fix this problem, I have cosponsored the Disaster Assistance Simplification Act, which would create a centralized application system for disaster relief accessible to all Kentuckians and communities across the country impacted by natural disasters.
The legislation changes the sharing of information among Federal disaster assistance agencies by creating a single, streamlined disaster assistance application process that would be available to everyone affected by a disaster, from hurricanes, floods, to wildfires, and allows agencies to share information on disaster survivors. This would make it easier for Kentuckians to apply for relief and promptly get the help they need. Additionally, the Disaster Assistance Simplification Act appoints FEMA as the lead in implementing the universal disaster assistance application and requires a report every two years on how disaster agencies are working together to implement the program.
A streamlined application process is critical to ensuring relief is distributed quickly and effectively. Without a clear and efficient application process, resources may be delayed or misallocated, leaving those in need without the help they require to start reconstitution. This Act is a bill that is sorely needed in Kentucky.
Natural disasters are an unfortunate reality of life, and when they occur, it’s vital that those affected are able to access the resources and assistance they need in a timely manner. This bill would help ensure that when these catastrophic disasters strike, those impacted are not bogged down with bureaucratic paperwork but can instead focus on rebuilding their communities and restoring normalcy.
Sen. Paul (R-KY) is ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee.
