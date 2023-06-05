Over the last several years, Kentucky has experienced several catastrophic disasters affecting thousands of individuals and families across the commonwealth. Unfortunately, following a disaster, the process of applying for relief can be burdensome and time-consuming for disaster survivors.

I have heard countless stories from people across the Kentucky that have experienced challenges in applying for and receiving critical funds and relief. While I remain inspired by and grateful for the acts of service and help from community members to assist and volunteer, the federal government’s all too familiar propensity for burdensome bureaucracy should not be an impediment to quick and efficient aid. We must improve the process to get people the help they need to recover as soon as possible.

Sen. Paul (R-KY) is ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In