Improved legislation needed to prevent elder abuse
Elder abuse is on the rise in America and individuals living with dementia are particularly susceptible. In fact, as many as 62% of the 5.8 million Americans living with dementia experience psychological abuse, and as many as one-fourth have been physically abused. As someone personally impacted by this disease, we cannot ignore the severity of this issue, especially during an isolating and unprecedented time in our nation’s history.
Unfortunately, professionals who deal with elder abuse have little training on how to work with people with dementia. Thus, they may interpret their interactions as uncooperative, disruptive, or combative rather than fully understanding the unique needs of those living with the disease. Thankfully, the Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act (S. 3703/H.R. 6813) will require elder abuse training specifically for dementia for these professionals to improve the quality of interactions and ultimately protect this vulnerable group from elder abuse.
This vital legislation is already on the move, thanks to the support of our Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul after a vote in their chamber. Now the House must follow suit, and that’s why we need our Congressman, James Comer, to again be a leader in the fight to protect people living with Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Please join me in asking Congressman Comer to cosponsor and pass H.R. 6813. Together, we can prevent elder abuse.
Lucas Bremer
Paducah
Praising city employees who helped
I want to say a huge thank you and recognize two city workers who assisted in helping with a wayward dog.
On Aug. 31, at about 6:45 a.m., my dog and I were running in the Pines neighborhood, when a golden retriever got away from his owner.
Despite her efforts and mine, we could not get her dog separated from mine. Thankfully, two city workers, picking up yard clippings and debris, came to our aid, taking control of her dog and helping her get back home safely.
I appreciate you guys; I’m not sure we could have done it without you. Thank you so much.
Meg Wiersema
Paducah
