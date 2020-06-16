What are the mayors and governors going to do after they get rid of all the Confederate statues and monuments, and apologize for this and that?
They slam police for trying to uphold the law. Many times the people police are trying to arrest test positive for drugs. Who would not try to resist arrest when under the influence?
We, as a public, cannot imagine what police face every day. We see what the press wants us to see. What’s going to happen when police, our protectors, stop arresting unruly criminals? Just wonder how bad it’s going to get.
Larry Heavrin
Calvert City
