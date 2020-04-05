EDITOR:
With an estimated 27 million victims worldwide, sex trafficking has become one of the worst crimes of our day. It robs individuals of their freedom and human dignity and like other heinous crimes it is all for profit.
A recent local showing of the movie, “Blind Eyes Opened,” shed light on this disturbing issue. Sex trafficking has become an industry, and Paducah is a major hub for such atrocities.
Racial slavery was abolished almost 150 years ago, but sexual slavery has become the source of a more secret shame on America, the country registering the highest rate of human trafficking. Most victims are women, some are males, and sadly, many of the individuals were formerly in the foster care system. Yet 25% of them are children, with the average age being 13 at the time of entry. Some children are sold by their parents due to poverty, while others are recruited.
One prison inmate was questioned about how he chose his victims. He claimed that he would go to the mall looking for loners, particularly those exhibiting a lack of confidence, and then promise them a better life. Before the victims knew what was happening, they were enticed or trapped.
How can we fight this industry? Look for signs of sexual slavery: teenage girls with much older “boyfriends”; very controlling men; downcast women who have bruises, a lack of independence, and no cash. Be suspicious of houses with opaque windows or barbed wire.
Parents, be sure to shower your children with love and affirmation, and warn them of stranger danger.
Most importantly, speak out. If you see something, say something. Call the Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or text “Help” to 233733 (Be Free). Victims themselves may contact “Victory Through Grace” ministries and their free counseling restoration home, “Victory House.”
Marilyn Gregory
Paducah
