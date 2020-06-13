EDITOR:
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is just one reason I have not went to the movies for a very long time. The rich in Hollywood have nothing in common with middle America.
His comment asking where the president was while the riots were going on is horrible. He heard nothing of what the president said. The president supported the protesters, but not the rioters.
The Insurrection Act or other strong measures should be applied in this instance to stop the violence, arrest and prosecute those wanting to destroy this country.
Rioting does no good to honor George Floyd. What happened to him was wrong and all involved should be prosecuted.
James Morris
Paducah
