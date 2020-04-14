EDITOR:
Barber shops and beauty shops are closed, but Gov. Andy Beshear doesn’t look like he’s missed any haircuts.
I keep hearing that “we’re all in this together.” But I don’t think Andy is really in this with the rest of us.
R.L. Hutchison
Paducah
