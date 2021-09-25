Garlic has been cultivated for cooking, medical benefits and warding off evil spirits for over 5,000 years from China to Iran and Egypt where it was used to preserve mummies.
Not all garlic has a strong enough odor to ward off witches, other evil spirits as well as friends. Varieties vary from mild and sweet to hot and spicy. Look for softneck varieties that grow best in southern regions. They include: California White (rich), Transylvania (hot and sharp bite) and Nootka Rose (can braid it).
It is easy to grow (always a bonus), takes minimal space and rewards you with a wide range of healthy flavors. Like most garden vegetables, it likes full sun and good soil that is moist and well-draining. Raised beds will solve the soggy soil problem that causes roots to rot.
Bulbs can be planted now, or early spring. For fall plantings work in compost and plant 6” apart and 2” deep. For winter protection and to reduce early weed growth, cover with straw over the winter.
If you can’t wait until next year for that fresh garlic taste, grow it as a houseplant indoors. Separate cloves, cover the hole of the container with paper towel, coffee filter or plastic screening, fill the container with general potting soil, to within 2” of the rim, insert the bulb pointed end up, cover with more soil, dampen the soil and place in a bright, sunny location. They do not grow well in fluorescent light. Within two weeks sprouts should emerge. Wait until they are 2-3” to snip to 1”, and add to your favorite dishes. If you want to grow the bulb to planting size, let the foliage grow.
Check out online nurseries that are having buy-early sales, like Gurney’s (gurneys.com, 513-354-1492).
THINGS TO DO
Goldfinches and other songbirds find sunflower seeds irresistible. Leave the drooping seed heads in place and watch the antics of birds as they feed.
Garden — Plant pansies. Cut iris, Solomon seal and crocosmia yellowing foliage to within 6” of the grown.
Houseplants — Prepare plants for wintering inside. Remove damaged leaves take cutting for new plants and if roots are girdling, repot. Use new, nutrient rich sterile potting soil. Old soil nutrients are depleted and my contain disease and insects. Isolate from other plants to ensure bugs do not move in with the plants. Discourage deer by planting resistant varieties in the front of the bed. Deer are repelled by strong fragrance especially those of the lily family — allium, daffodil, garlic, lily and onion.
Trees and shrubs — Apply compost. Spread a 1” to 2” layer of compost under perennials, trees and shrubs as a slow-release supply of nutrients for roots, so they’re ready for robust growth next spring. Wait until spring or summer (depending on the type of plant) for major pruning. Pruning now will encourage new growth that will not have time to harden off before the first freeze.
Weeds of the Week — Dig weeds that have formed seeds, particularly those seeds that cling to clothing including stick-tight, beggar’s seed, seed-tick, etc. Take care in digging and disposing so that they are not accidentally scattered. For shallow rooted weeds, slice under the soil, hold the stem at soil level and gently pull. Mark poison ivy before it turns red making it harder to ID, and wash gloves immediately after each weeding session.
Vegetables — Continue planting fall short-maturity vegetables. Order blueberries, raspberries and rhubarb. Clean out spent plants and sow a cover crop or put down straw for the winter.
Events
Oct. 1-3 — Best of Missouri Market, Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis on Friday from noon to 8 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets required as capacity is limited. Call 314-577-5100 or 1-800-642-8842.
Oct. 2 — Annual Gourd Patch Festival, Ice House Gallery, 120 N. 8th St, Mayfield, KY 42066, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call 270-237-6971 or email icehousearts@gmail.com.
