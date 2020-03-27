It’s a difficult time for most of us as we get used to a new reality at least for just a few weeks (we hope).
As the coronavirus spreads in Kentucky, we all are having to make sacrifices to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community.
For the most part, that sacrifice means social distancing. Many are working from home, and those with children are adjusting to homeschooling.
Most are being responsible neighbors and citizens by adhering to the governor’s and state public health officials’ requests to stay home when you can, to practice good hygiene and to keep a distance when you must go out.
We want to thank those of you who still must go to work each day despite the fear and anxiety that surrounds this virus. Whether you’re a grocery store employee, a first responder, a health care provider, a gas station clerk or whatever else, you are heroes in our eyes.
As we adjust to the change in pace, the ever-present fear and anxiety and the frustrations of some level of isolation, it is vital that we continue to focus on the good in our community.
Also, there are ways we can band together and help each other as we get through this — it just takes one inspired person to take an idea and make it a reality. We know there are many others in the community looking for a bright spot in all this.
You can each make a difference, and it doesn’t have to be some grand act.
Call a friend who might be feeling isolated.
Check on your neighbors.
Grocery shop for those in the vulnerable population.
Do a random act of kindness.
Support a local business.
Donate blood.
Practice social distancing.
Make sure not to hoard when you make your trips to the grocery.
Spread positivity and messages of hope.
We have seen the resiliency of community through this difficult time.
