The Robert E. Lee statue has been in Murray for more than 100 years, and no one seemed to mind. Some of the protesters are young people, who will finish their education, find a job elsewhere, leave the area and never return. Will they really care if the statue is here?
Black Lives Matter has done tremendous damage, physically and financially. Do they care about the business owners who put their life savings into a business, only to have it ruined? Did they care about the brave soldiers who lost their lives in war when they defaced monuments?
If all Confederate statues are removed, should all references to Black people, be it the Black History Museum, a named street, a prominent Black person’s statue, also be removed? Aren’t they also reminders of history?
The Ten Commandments and school prayer have already been removed because they were offensive to someone. Will the same happen to the Alamo, Pearl Harbor, or the Statue of Liberty if someone finds them offensive?
Black Lives Matter want their own way with no consideration for others. It’s time to stop whining, BLM, and time you cleaned up the mess you’ve created, physically and financially. Then, like civilized people, a fair discussion can take place on what should stay or be removed.
Joan Mullins
Murray
