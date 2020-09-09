Endorsing Richard Abraham as Paducah’s next mayor
I am writing to provide my thoughts on the character of Commissioner Richard Abraham. I have come to know Mr. Abraham from years working with him at City Hall. He is a person who takes time listening to employee concerns. Many of these concerns never reach the newspapers or are available for public discussion, but he tries to find a resolution that all parties can agree on.
Employees trust his leadership and he is a voice of those who are not able to speak out about their situation. He is a family man who is committed to do what is right and uses his platform to create opportunities for all. I respect him for the job he has done on the city commission, the years of work in the community, and the commitment of being a public servant.
Martin Russell
Missouri City, Texas
