Kenneth “Kenny” Driver, 69, of Paducah, died at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Superior Care Home.
He was the retired owner/operator of Driver’s Construction and owned Kenny’s Rods and Customs shop. He was a member of Heartland Church.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kay Barrett Driver; a daughter, Cristy Driver of Paducah; a son, Alex Driver of Paducah; two sisters, Faye Copeland of Paducah and Annette Brewer of Ballard County; a brother, Dennis Driver of Paducah; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ava Nell Edmonds and Alvin Knight; a daughter, Kimberly Driver; a son, James “Jimmy” Burkeen.
Services will be private and handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program at milnerandorr.com, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please submit all messages for the service, prior to 5 p.m. today, May 1, 2020.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Lourdes Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100 or American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305.
You may leave a message of condolence or light a candle of remembrance at milnerandorr.com.
