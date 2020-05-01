BENTON — David Lee Martin, 69, of Benton, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Martin was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by a brother, Robert Henry Martin of Gilbertsville; a sister, Diane Evelyn Schreiber of Gilbertsville; and three nieces, Laura Lee, Christina Evelyn and Cheryl Lynn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Olif Martin and Evelyn (Ainsworth) Martin.
Services will be private. The service will be available for livestream at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020, by going to the highlighted link on his obituary page at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be sent to First Missionary Baptist Church, 1280 Riley Road, Benton, KY 42025 or Marshall County Special Olympics, 94 Suwanee Circle, Gilbertsville, KY 42044.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.