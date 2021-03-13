Let’s get this straight before I start this column: I am in no way condoning inaccurate and exaggerated reporting.
Those practices are the lowest of the low in my line of work.
But from exaggerated and twisted information from a 1964 rape and murder in New York City somehow spurred the creation of the modern day 911 system and triggered positive innovations such as Neighborhood Watch organizations and Good Samaritan laws.
You probably heard of it, the case of 28-year-old Catherine “Kitty” Genovese, whose attack by Winston Mosely lasted 30 minutes; she was stabbed 14 times.
Mosely died in prison in 2016. He was 81 years old.
Initial reporting by The New York Times indicated 38 individuals in Queens witnessed the attack and did nothing.
Years of fascination about the case revealed that’s false — no one witnessed the attack; some heard screams but discounted those as drunks or lovers quarreling. Two people actually called police; an elderly woman went to the scene and held Genovese until the cops arrived. Genovese died on the way to the hospital.
So why am I bringing this up?
Today is Good Samaritan Day, a good reminder for us to be better neighbors, friends and community members.
It’s a good reminder for us to be better human beings.
Start with your circle, your community. I know there are certain limitations because of this stubborn virus, but when was the last time you volunteered to pick up trash on the roads? There appears to be no shortage of litter in Paducah, from soda cans, cigarette butts, used masks, dental floss, plastic grocery bags to tires and sofas.
I’ve seen them.
COVID-19 indeed has complicated things, but during the onset of the pandemic, we’ve seen neighbors play music (virtually) together, hold drive-by birthday parties and wedding receptions, and conduct socially distant workouts, etc.
We also heard of volunteers calling senior facilities to talk to the residents, or children writing cards for patients.
Those are just for us being nicer to each other. The extreme would be witnessing an incident and deciding not to do anything about it.
If there were no reward, would you still report a crime? If you witnessed an incident, would you come forward and help police in their investigation?
Don’t be a bystander — among the many terms that sprouted from the 1964 murder case was “bystander effect,” which refers to the phenomenon in which the greater the number of people present, the less likely people are to help a person in distress. When an emergency situation occurs, observers are more likely to take action if there are few or no other witnesses.
Perhaps the fear of getting entangled in a messy situation is what drives people to not get involved.
Just recently, strangers — Good Samaritans — played a big part in rescuing two children out of a car following a crash on Interstate 24 in McCracken County.
Carson and Kalli Godfrey of Metropolis, Illinois, had picked up their two kids from their grandmother’s home when they got into a crash two weeks ago — the couple’s car ended up partially under a semitrailer.
Carson and Kalli were pinned in the front seat and were unable to reach their 1-year-old son, Jaxon, and their 2-year-old daughter, Emery.
It was then that strangers sprung into action and got the children out. Carson and Kalli “had to be removed by mechanical means.”
“There are no words to say to somebody to thank them for taking our kids and making sure they were safe. There’s just not enough words to thank them for doing that. Complete strangers they don’t know,” Carson told WPSD Local 6 reporter Chris Yu.
What would you have done?
Everyone in my neighborhood when I was growing up got involved — be it helping neighbors get out of burning homes, chasing after a burglar, stopping a fight, and without hesitation, giving police information if they had knowledge of crimes in the area.
When I reported on criminal justice in the Midwest, cops always had a hard time finding witnesses — these are the actual “bystanders” who saw what went down, from stabbings, shootings to arson.
So I ask you once again: What would you do if you witnessed a crime? Would you intervene safely? Would you call the police?
Create a distraction?
Or would you be like that elderly woman who held Genovese until help arrived?
John Mangalonzo is the editor of The Paducah Sun. You can email him at jmangalonzo@paducahsun.com. Follow him on Twitter, @jmangalonzo.
