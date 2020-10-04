EDITOR:
What America and the world saw Tuesday night was Donald J. Trump completely out of control, ranting and raving like a maniac, which shouldn't surprise anyone. He has no self control or feelings for anyone but himself.
A prime example is Trump holding rallies in Wisconsin where there is an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Most people weren't wearing a mask that could save lives, but they look at Trump without a mask and believe every lie he tells them, even to the point of risking their lives and the lives of others.
I read Mary Trump's book, so I wasn't surprised by the way Donald went off the rails — it's been that way most of his life. If anyone doesn't agree with him, he tries to belittle them or get even. He cannot stand the idea of losing.
The majority of the American people see Trump for what he really is — a big loser, and his tax returns are showing that the businesses he ran himself are bleeding money, especially the golf courses.
His lies are starting to catch up with him and one reason he's so terrified of losing the election is Mr. Vance in New York is investigating his taxes and may charge him with other crimes. The chickens are coming home to roost.
Joe Burchard
Paducah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.