Pain is noisy. It demands attention and it will be heard. It disrupts thinking and curtails activity. I hope it is not saying too much to say that I am writing this through the fog of sciatica that kept me awake all night. Physical pain makes me grumpy. I don’t complain so much as grumble and want to be left alone. I get frustrated and cannot focus. Some pain simply must be tolerated and managed.

Physical pain makes one type of noise. There is also relational, emotional, grief, or spiritual pain. Each type carries its own special song of noise, and it is always disruptive. It makes life seem too busy when it shouldn’t be. It makes it impossible for us to see or hear things that are important. It causes us to respond to others in ways that make us feel badly about later.

