Pain is noisy. It demands attention and it will be heard. It disrupts thinking and curtails activity. I hope it is not saying too much to say that I am writing this through the fog of sciatica that kept me awake all night. Physical pain makes me grumpy. I don’t complain so much as grumble and want to be left alone. I get frustrated and cannot focus. Some pain simply must be tolerated and managed.
Physical pain makes one type of noise. There is also relational, emotional, grief, or spiritual pain. Each type carries its own special song of noise, and it is always disruptive. It makes life seem too busy when it shouldn’t be. It makes it impossible for us to see or hear things that are important. It causes us to respond to others in ways that make us feel badly about later.
Ignoring pain does no good. It rarely gets better without some effort from us. Wounds require care, infections need medicine, symptoms need to be recognized and treated. Today I am thinking about the amount of noise in the Bible that is associated with pain. The way to deal with the pain is to pay attention to the noise and address it.
One of the earliest examples of pain in Old Testament is the pain of the “ground” after Cain murdered his brother. From the very beginning we learn that Cain’s misplaced pain of rejection (the why doesn’t matter here) caused him to commit a horrific act. That act made the very ground “cry out” so that God heard it.
Throughout the story of the Old Testament, we read dozens of times that people were in pain because of slavery or oppression from an enemy. They cried out in pain and God heard and (usually) delivered them. This is the story of the Exodus and a recurring theme in Judges.
Job suffered a terrific amount of grief, and the noise was overwhelming. In Job’s case the noise was silence (Job 2:12-13) followed by weeping, “And when they saw him from afar, they did not recognize him; and they raised their voices and wept; and they rent their robes and sprinkled dust upon their heads toward heaven. And they sat with him on the ground seven days and seven nights, and no one spoke a word to him, for they saw that his suffering was very great.”
Listen to the response of the pain of hearing God’s word read during a time of national repentance in Ezra 8:8-13. “And they read from the book, from the law of God, clearly; and they gave the sense, so that the people understood the reading. And Nehemiah, who was the governor, and Ezra the priest and scribe, and the Levites who taught the people said to all the people, ‘This day is holy to the LORD your God; do not mourn or weep.’ For all the people wept when they heard the words of the law. Then he said to them, ‘Go your way, eat the fat and drink sweet wine and send portions to him for whom nothing is prepared; for this day is holy to our Lord; and do not be grieved, for the joy of the LORD is your strength.’ So the Levites stilled all the people, saying, ‘Be quiet, for this day is holy; do not be grieved’."
Peter denied that he knew Jesus three times. The noise and pain of that event stayed with him until Jesus talked to him on the beach in John 21:15-25. What is remarkable about this reconciliation is that it is the last event recorded in the John’s Gospel – what a gift given to Peter by “the disciple whom Jesus loved.”
Paul, no doubt, experienced the pain of being a persecutor of the church before he met the risen Jesus on the road to Damascus. He knew he was forgiven, but hints of this pain can be seen in the letters he wrote to churches to help them deal with their pains of division, difficult questions, and selfish teachers. Jesus and Jeremiah wept over Jerusalem.
Pain of all varieties makes noise in our lives. It is up to us to decide to deal with it. And it is also worth remembering that we all carry some of this noise with us everywhere. It can be forgiven, it can fade over time, it can be managed or eliminated – but the scars are always there. Be patient with yourself and others.
