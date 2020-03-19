EDITOR:
My questions are as follows:
Do our health care providers — doctors, nurses, aids, therapists, lab workers, cleaning staff, security and cafeteria workers — have adequate protective gear so they can do their services without grave danger of catching the virus? If an employee gets the virus, will their testing, care and salary be available automatically?
Are there plans to use the outpatient surgeries in case of an overload of patients? Where would COVID-19 patients be hospitalized?
Thank you for this forum.
Jo Tilley Dortch
Paducah
