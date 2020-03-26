EDITOR:
I believe this coronavirus is the biggest warning of them all to date from God to “come to Me.” The 9/11 attacks pale in comparison to this.
America didn't listen to that, and I don't believe they will now. If anything good can come of this, it will bring people together more, and people will see their need to have Jesus, which is the most important lesson.
I'm not holding my breath on either though, as the adage "head in the sand" still holds true.
Barney McNeill
Paducah
