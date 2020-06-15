EDITOR:
I have the utmost respect for the men and women who choose to enter law enforcement. I believe most who do so conduct themselves admirably. They put their lives on the line every day.
But it has always been that pinning a badge is interpreted by some as them being empowered to mete out punishment, as well as enforce the law. Too many times we read of or see portrayed scenes of police brutality in this country.
Punishment for crime is rightfully reserved for the court system, and only after a fair and impartial hearing.
With all of this being said, when you are commanded to comply with police, it would be wise to heed their orders immediately and save disputes for a more unbiased venue.
Ken Ragan
Paducah
