EDITOR:
Congratulations, McCracken County Fiscal Court commissioners, on passing your insane insurance tax. You have figured yet another way to bilk McCracken citizens out of more money to finance more pipe dreams and personal gains that have plagued this county for too long.
When your poor decisions and complete disregard for the public's wishes cause a need for more money, you commissioners invent a new tax.
You also talk about kicking the can down the road. My question is who emptied that can, and why no one was held accountable. Bad decisions, and poor judgment that was not kept in check has led to the county extorting money from honest people to maintain the corruption that has become a way of life here.
Three years without audits, with property evaluators stealing, treasurers not held accountable and commissioners not knowing how much money they had before spending more on pipe dream projects. You stated in the paper that we needed a new soccer field due to the fact that people did not want to play on an old landfill, which was perfectly safe.
The land was already bought for that reason on Sheenbridge Road and never utilized. Then it was sold at auction for pennies on the dollar. How about a indoor sports complex that was built and not needed and now belongs to Jackson Purchase Energy Corp. at the cost of the taxpayers? Who profited from that?
It’s time to hold everyone responsible accountable. Your unanimous vote showed that we, as citizens, are not represented. Taxation without representation has caused many levels of unrest in the past. In this case I would expect, in the least, a mass exodus. I moved here to retire, now I am being taxed out of the county.
Merrill Potts
McCracken County
