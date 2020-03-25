Connection, even during pandemic, is vital for people dealing with addiction
As a psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist, I encourage all of our citizens to support each other during the current health crisis. It is vital for individuals who are dealing with an addiction, whether to alcohol, opiates, or methamphetamine to reach out to their sponsor, mentor, counselor, or psychiatrist for support.
For those who are in recovery now is a precarious time. Stress and uncertainty can become overwhelming and the primitive reaction for immediate solace can takeover. For those folks who have maintained sobriety for months or years, I encourage you to continue or start anew with a mentor or substance abuse counselor. I encourage friends and family members to give extra support and kindness to their loved ones with addiction history.
Local recovery centers have virtual contact availability. I encourage anyone with addiction issues to reach out. I ask the rest of us to be there for them.
Dr. Laurie Ballew
Paducah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.