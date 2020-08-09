The sentiments for tearing down monuments to Confederate soldiers seem to center on charges that the soldiers were traitors and fought a war because they hated black people and that Union soldiers fought to free slaves.
If we return in our minds to 1860 we remember a great gulf of opinion and suspicion had grown between the Northern states and the South.
Southerners felt outnumbered and threatened by the North, especially by the Republicans, and much animosity and distrust had developed between the sections. Most of the problems resulted from slavery. In 1860, most Northerners were against the institution but few would have fought a war to end it. Most Southerners, political rhetoric aside, knew slavery was headed to extinction but would not give it up yet, or soon, especially without a say in what would happen to the freedmen. The Southern states would fight to keep it.
Most Southerners did not own a slave and knew they never would. Many of them disliked slavery and the people who owned slaves but most people of the South agreed on one point: their love for their section of the country and their feeling that the South represented the true direction the country should follow as provided by the Constitution. If they were traitors so were Washington, Jefferson and Franklin. As Robert E. Lee famously said when offered command of the Union army, he disliked secession but he could not draw his sword “against my country (Virginia).”
When war came and the young boys walked off the farms in Arkansas, Alabama and the Jackson Purchase to join the Confederate army they were not leaving to fight for some rich man’s slaves. They would suffer and likely die for the reason men had fought wars for centuries, to defend their homes and families. They believed that their homeland, Dixie, had been invaded by an army from the North and it was their patriotic duty to fight to drive the Union troops out of the South.
If we destroy the monuments to their privations and service because we don’t like the culture they were defending, why stop there?
During World War II, FDR said America was fighting to “protect our very way of life.” The American way of life in the 1940s included a general acceptance of a paternalistic, soft white supremacy that explained a Jim Crow-style racial segregation. If Confederate soldiers were guilty of fighting to maintain slavery then American soldiers of World Wars I and II plus Korea were guilty of fighting to maintain segregation. Should the monuments to their sacrifice be destroyed? Should the surviving veterans be held up to contempt and publicly shamed? In both centuries the soldiers were not contemplating the racial conditions in the U.S. They were mostly scared and trying to stay alive another day. They are the reasons the monuments were built.
Can we not accept that our neighbors occasionally have values that conflict with ours, or that sometimes, while we agree on most things that unite us as a community, some of us have sensitivities that our neighbors do not share. And occasionally we, regardless of the position we find ourselves defending, cannot internalize the feelings of those who sincerely hold opposite views. Pray none of us gets to the point where we are so assured of the virtue of our beliefs, and that our side is the only one that is right, that those who differ are only motivated by hate. This is how the Civil War began.
There is room for us to accept our neighbors, even on matters we cannot comprehend, and allow them to revere publicly their heroes while we do the same.
Randy Morgan is a Paducah resident and local baseball historian. He can be reached at kittyleaguemorgan@yahoo.com.
