Concerned our collective COVID-19 sacrifices will never end
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, of the World Health Organization, recently said, “We will not, cannot, go back to the way things were. Throughout history outbreaks and pandemics have changed economies and societies. This one will be no different. In particular the pandemic has given new impetus to the need to accelerate efforts to respond to climate change.”
It seems curious to me that at least to the WHO this is no longer about COVID but climate. Americans were asked to sacrifice to “flatten the curve.” Will our sacrifice never end? It is clear to anyone who studies science that the climate is always changing.
Speaking of science if you think consensus has a place in science, look up Dr. Semmelweis who suggested in 1847 that doctors should wash their hands and clean their instruments between patients. The entire medical field thought he was a quack for believing in the unproven “germ theory.” How’s that for settled science?
It is high time for our so called leaders to remember we are America, home of the brave and land of the free. We elected you to represent us and we are not fearful, submissive sheep. Do your job and let us do ours.
Karen Dupuis
Paducah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.