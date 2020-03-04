EDITOR:
I wonder what Paducah city commissioners were thinking Monday morning. Waking up to heavy rain, were they thinking of an athletic center or flood control?
Seventy-five percent of folks surveyed want nothing to do with the proposed new facility.
Of course, the story in Sunday’s edition of The Sun on The HUB in Marion, Illinois, was great. But Marion is not on a river and has few flood issues I’m aware of. The comparison to Paducah is apples to oranges. Similarly, the boat dock and park were compared to Clarksville, Tennessee — again, two different waterfronts.
One commissioner has dropped out of the race. One candidate has also dropped out.
The citizens of Paducah deserve representation, not being dictated to by commissioners. There will be additional meetings of the commission to discuss contracts for the athletic center. All who can should come out again and voice your opinion.
Tom Dorroh
Paducah
